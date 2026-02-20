As Trump weighs Iran strike, UK moves to block US from using British bases

Amid the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, new reports suggest US President Donald Trump is weighing his options for a military strike against Tehran. However, as Trump gears up for an attack, the UK has moved to block American access to British bases. As per the report, this decision from Starmer is what led to Trump's post on Truth Social, denouncing the UK's move to hand over the Chagos Island back to Mauritius. (Bloomberg/AFP)

As per a report by The Times UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is said to be blocking Washington's request to use British bases in case it moves to attack Iran.

The UK PM has reportedly told the US that the use of British bases in Diego Garcia and Gloucestershire, would be a breach of international law.

Both bases - Diego Garcia in the Chagos Island and the RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire are home to America’s fleet of heavy bombers in Europe.

Based on the previous agreements with the UK, these bases can be used for military operations against third countries if the operation has been discussed and agreed to in advance with the government.

As per the report, this decision from Starmer is what led to Trump's post on Truth Social, denouncing the UK's move to hand over the Chagos Island back to Mauritius.

"I have been telling Prime Minister Keir Starmer, of the United Kingdom, that Leases are no good when it comes to Countries, and that he is making a big mistake by entering a 100 Year Lease," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that Starmer is losing control of the key island.

Trump used the example of Diego Garcia, stating that it will be necessary for the US to use the base in case Iran does not strike a deal with Washington.

“Should Iran decide not to make a Deal [on its nuclear programme, it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia, and the Airfield located in Fairford, in order to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous Regime,” he wrote on social media, adding that an attack on the UK would also be possible.

"We will always be ready, willing, and able to fight for the U.K., but they have to remain strong in the face of Wokeism, and other problems put before them," he added further.

Trump weighs military options against Iran As the US and Iran wrap up their second round of indirect talks, Donald Trump is reportedly weighing military options for a strike against Tehran. As per a report by The Wall Street Journal, Trump is looking to attack Iran in order to push the country into striking a nuclear deal with the United States.

This report comes a day after Trump stated he would decide his next move on Iran within the next 10 days.

“We’re going to make a deal or get a deal one way or the other,” Trump told reporters.

As per WSJ, if the attack is authorised, would target a few military or government sites. The report added that if Iran still refuses to come to a deal, it would launch a larger campaign to topple the Khamenei regime.

Iran and the US held their second round of indirect talks in Switzerland's Geneva earlier this week. The talks were mediated by Oman. While both sides stated that they made “progress” in the talks, tensions continue to linger between Trump and the Islamic Republic.