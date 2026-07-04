Retirees are in a limbo. Rising inflation in the US, owing to the gloom and doom around oil markets and the skepticism around the A.I. bubble, has made retiring early a hassle.

Learn how Social Security, investing, and smart spending can help retirees protect savings and income from rising prices. (Pexel/Representative images) (Pexel)

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“You don’t do one thing,” told William Bernstein, a money manager and author of The Four Pillars of Investing: Lessons for Building a Winning Portfolio, to business magazine Barron’s in May. “You do several things.”

Retirement inflation risks

Earlier in May, Barron’s reported that the creator of the 4% withdrawal rule for retirement calculated the worst year to begin a 30-year retirement. The year from William Bengen, a retired financial advisor, wasn’t 1929: when stocks crashed by 89%, leading to a period of Great Recession—recently documented by New York Times’ star business reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin in his latest best seller of the same name. It was 1968, when the U.S. began a period of high inflation and weak markets.

It’s hard to resist similarities with 2026, when a similar trend in inflation is taking over. And like 1968, retirees are at a risk. Social security continues to remain their safest bet, as Barron’s reported that just like the seventies, social security rose by 5.9% in 2021 and 8.7 % in 2022 to cushion some amount of inflation.

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{{^usCountry}} “The No. 1 thing you can do is delay collecting Social Security,” says David Blanchett, head of retirement research for Prudential Financial”, to Barron’s, “That is the only thing today that provides income for life that is explicitly linked to inflation.” Some hacks for retirees to ride out inflation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The No. 1 thing you can do is delay collecting Social Security,” says David Blanchett, head of retirement research for Prudential Financial”, to Barron’s, “That is the only thing today that provides income for life that is explicitly linked to inflation.” Some hacks for retirees to ride out inflation. {{/usCountry}}

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Periods of elevated inflation often reshape investment strategies, with equities generally proving more resilient than fixed-income assets. Rising interest rates typically push bond prices lower, while shares of listed companies have historically recovered over the long term despite bouts of market volatility, reported Barron’s. Although inflationary cycles can trigger sharp corrections, analysts say equity markets have tended to regain momentum as businesses adjust to higher costs.

Also read: Americans face higher daily costs as inflation may climb to 4.2% in May, straining consumer budgets nationwide

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Financial experts note that companies capable of increasing prices for their goods and services are often better positioned to preserve earnings during inflationary periods. Maintaining a diversified investment portfolio across sectors and geographies can help cushion risks, though domestic stocks may offer a more direct hedge against inflation affecting household expenses.

“Over time equities should rise with inflation because companies can raise their prices,” Wade Pfau, author of the Retirement Planning Guidebook, tells Barron. “But there is risk involved.”

Within the equity market, sectors linked to commodities and natural resources often benefit from rising input prices. Some strategists also favour value-oriented companies, arguing that firms carrying higher debt loads can gain when inflation erodes the real value of outstanding borrowings, effectively reducing the burden of repayment over time, as per an article in the Motley Fool.

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For retirees, inflation planning extends beyond investments. Government-backed retirement benefits remain one of the few income sources that are adjusted for changes in the cost of living, as per the article in USA today. Delaying the start of pension or retirement benefit claims, where permitted, can significantly increase future payouts, strengthening long-term purchasing power. In the U.S., for example, individuals who defer claiming Social Security beyond full retirement age receive higher monthly benefits until age 70.

How to beat inflation

Recent geopolitical tensions, including disruptions linked to the conflict involving Iran, have once again highlighted how quickly inflationary pressures can return. Higher energy prices and supply-chain uncertainties have fed into broader consumer costs, reminding households that inflation can re-emerge with little warning, reports USA today

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Economists say financial resilience during such periods depends not only on investment choices but also on spending discipline. Cutting back on discretionary expenses, delaying non-essential purchases, or supplementing income through part-time work can help households navigate temporary spikes in living costs without significantly disrupting long-term financial plans.