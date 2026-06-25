Big change for Social Security debit cards payments as 3.6M users face switch from Comerica to Fifth Third Bank
US Social Security Direct Express debit card change as Treasury shifts 3.6M users from Comerica to Fifth Third Bank, ending paper checks by 2026 direct express.
Social Security payments in the US are going through a big change for people who receive money through debit cards. Around 70.6 million Americans get Social Security and SSI benefits, and more than 99% already receive payments electronically instead of paper checks.
Most people get their money either by direct deposit into bank accounts or through a prepaid debit card system called Direct Express.
Direct Express card change
A major change is coming for people who use Direct Express debit cards because the company managing the program is being changed. The U.S. Treasury Department is replacing the current bank in charge of the cards, switching from Comerica Bank to Fifth Third Bank, as per the United States Department of the Treasury. New people who are signing up for Direct Express cards are already receiving cards issued by Fifth Third Bank, as noted by USA Today.
Paper checks ending
The Social Security Administration plans to fully stop paper checks and move all beneficiaries to electronic payments by the end of 2026. This move is part of a bigger government plan to shift all federal benefit payments to electronic systems. The change follows an executive order signed in March 2025 by US President Donald Trump, which requires federal benefits to be paid electronically.
Also read: Social Security alert: Paper checks are going away, here's how retirees and families must prepare
The government says this shift is meant to improve speed, reduce costs, and make payments safer for people. As of June 2026, less than 1% of Social Security beneficiaries were still getting paper checks. SSA is now urging all remaining users to switch to electronic payments as soon as possible. Officials say electronic payments help people receive their money faster and with fewer delays every month. The government also expects to save millions of dollars every year after paper checks are fully stopped.
3.6 million users shift
About 3.6 million people who already use Direct Express cards will slowly be moved from Comerica Bank cards to Fifth Third Bank cards later this year or early next year. The Treasury Department will send new Fifth Third Bank cards to current users when their old cards expire, and users will be informed before they receive the new cards. Even after the switch, existing Direct Express cards will keep working normally, and benefits will still arrive on the same schedule without any change.
Officials say people should update their address and contact details so they don’t miss the new card or important messages. A retirement analyst from The Motley Fool also advised that users must keep their information updated so the new debit cards reach the correct address.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDurva More
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.Read More