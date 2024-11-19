RFK Jr brutally mocked over ‘MAHA’ hypocrisy as he enjoys McDonald's ‘really bad’ meal with Trump; Here's what they ate

A photo of President-elect Donald Trump, his son Trump Jr, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr enjoying a McDonald's meal has gone viral on social media. Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr, and RFK Jr posed with McDonald's meals onboard Trump Force One Saturday night as Speaker Mike Johnson smiles behind them.(X)

The photo comes as President-elect Trump treated the trio to a McDonald's feast on his private jet over the weekend.

While Don Jr gave a confirmation about the treat, Kennedy, who has long mobilised against processed foods and has pledged to “make America healthy again”, came under fire.

Trump has nominated RFK Jr as his health secretary. He has openly denounced the President-elect's penchant for fast food, especially McDonald's, calling it “poison” and “really bad.”

RFK Jr joined the other three after they went for a McDonald's run at three in the morning following Saturday night's Ultimate Fighting Championship in New York.

Don Jr opens up about dad's treat

Appearing on the Charlie Kirk podcast, Don Jr said, “We got back on the plane...Bobby did have, have some McDonald's. We definitely had some fun with that one.”

“Kennedy definitely looks like he got his hand caught in the cookie jar with that one,” he added.

Don Jr further revealed that they all were “just having fun” after pulling a “all-nighter,” which he claimed was his dad's third in two weeks, and acknowledged that the picture he posted of the lunch was his “most viral Instagram post probably ever.” He even admitted that they even joked that their motto Make America Healthy Again will begin on Monday.

He claimed to have liked the memes that sprang from the picture, saying that “You've got to have a cheat day once in a while.”

Mike Johnson, social media react to viral photo

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson, who also posed for a photo with Trump and others, was questioned on the picture. “I am not sure if I should say that, but I think [Kennedy] did actually eat some of the McDonald's,” he said.

Several netizens on social media pointed that Kennedy hesitantly held a Coca-Cola bottle and opened burger box with fries giving the impression that he was the least excited diner.

However, some social media users called out RFK Jr, who was critical of Trump's diet in a podcast that was released last week, claiming that “the stuff that he eats is really bad.”

“I thought RFK was the “health guy”? Why tf is he drinking soda and eating McDonald’s?” one X user wrote.

“Still can’t believe they have a McDonald’s on Air Force One,” another said.

“Soooo….. Make America Healthy Again with McDonalds I guess? Let’s hear the excuses. Full sugar Coca Cola. Crappy burgers and fries. I love a good trolling,” a third user chimed in.

Here's what McDonald’s order did Trump have

In the viral photo, Trump seemed to enjoy a Big Mac, fries, a Fanta orange, and a Filet-O-Fish, The Sun reported.

Musk, meanwhile, devoured a Quarter Pounder with ketchup, fries, cheese, and ten chicken nuggets.

RFK Jr's had Coca-Cola, fries, and chicken nuggets on his tray, while Trump's son was grinning and waving his fries. A box place on the table in front of him contained ten chicken nuggets.