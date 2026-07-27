Richard ‘Ricky’ Stevenson net worth: Lisle man's earnings, salary in focus after Fox River boat crash

Richard M Stevenson, or Ricky Stevenson, VP of Stevenson Crane Service, was charged for the deadly Fox River boat crash in Illinois. He is in the McHenry County jail there, as per Shaw Local, a local publication.

Richard 'Ricky' Stevenson was identified as the VP of Stevenson Crane Service, as he was charged over the deadly Fox River boat crash in Illinois. (Facebook/Stevenson Crane Service, Inc.)

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The 45-year-old Lisle native has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death. Stevenson's family owns the crane service the local report further noted.

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This has put the accused's net worth and earnings in focus. Here is all you need to know about Richard ‘Ricky’ Stevenson's net worth and salary.

Richard ‘Ricky’ Stevenson: Net worth and salary in focus

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{{^usCountry}} Stevenson's net worth is not a matter of public record, since he is part of a family-owned business. However, an estimate of ‘Ricky’ Stevenson's likely net worth and earnings can be made based on the company turnover. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stevenson's net worth is not a matter of public record, since he is part of a family-owned business. However, an estimate of ‘Ricky’ Stevenson's likely net worth and earnings can be made based on the company turnover. {{/usCountry}}

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As per Zoominfo, a US-based data broker, the revenue of Stevenson Crane Service is about $38 million. Stevenson's average salary as a vice president of a construction company would be about $160,000 per year, in base salary, as per PayScale, which provides compensation information. Meanwhile, The CRO Report notes that base salaries can range in between $164,466 and $226,224. Thus, the total pay package with other perks and benefits could go up to $200,000 to $450,000, as per estimates. However, this is not an official range and is just estimated based on average base pay and possible benefits a VP could draw.

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With this in mind, Stevenson's net worth could be between $3 to $8 million. However, this is merely an estimate and not indicative of what Richard ‘Ricky’ Stevenson's true net worth might be.

Richard ‘Ricky’ Stevenson Fox River boat crash: What to know

The boat crash on Fox River in the McHenry area left one dead and two injured. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. One person was declared dead at the scene, while two injured people were taken to the Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. They were in stable condition.

A total of four people were involved in the boat crash. A boat ran ashore during this accident and one person fled the scene, as per the local report. However, this individual has not been identified.

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State Senator Craig Wilson released a statement after the accident, saying “Our thoughts and prayers for everyone involved in the boating accident just down river from the dam.”