Rishi Sunak's attempt at transition video ignites meme fest on TikTok

Recently on TikTok, Rishi Sunak, the prime minister of the U.K. attempted to make a transition video. Sunak's video soon sparked a meme fest on TikTok, with users remixing his videos with their own. The viral video reached audiences around the world. Sunak has been actively seeking to reassure voters in the north after it was announced that the HS2 rail line will terminate in Birmingham. According to the London Economic, later it was revealed that part of the money from the project, which was allocated for transport improvements, was in fact distributed liberally across the country in places like Devon. Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street in London.(AP)

Many users posted hilarious videos on TikTok, turning the prime minister's video into memes. #rishisunak is trending on TikTok with over 1.5 billion views. A TikTok user's video on the same garnered over 5,000 comments.

Rishi Sunak's TikTok video went viral(TikTok)

One of the comments on the video says, “I can't tell if he likes or dislikes transitions anymore.” Another comment reads, “Now there's two types of transitions he doesn't understand.” One more user commented, “There was a fly on the camera.”

Rishi Sunak's TikTok video sparked a meme fest(TikTok)

An X (formerly Twitter) user posted his take on the video with a meme. The video was shared on the platform along with the caption, “Rishi Sunak's attempt at a video transition has made him viral on TikTok as people globally duet with him - here's one from Iceland.”

READ MORE: Britain not racist, Rishi Sunak says proud to be first Indian-origin UK PM

A user shared the video by Sunak on X, saying, "Rishi Sunak tried to be trendy and do a transition video but failed to realise how they work, so it's just him slapping the camera.

“I can only assume Rishi Sunak’s digital communications team hate him. Didn’t even one of them explain to him that this isn’t how/when you use a ‘hand over camera’ transition?” inquired another user.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!