Riviera Beach shooting left one dead, suspect in critical condition. Police investigating

Riviera Beach police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Canopy Lane. They believe it was a domestic dispute.

Officials said a man shot a woman before turning the gun on himself in an apparent attempted murder-suicide. The woman died at the scene, while the man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, per WPTV.

Police were alerted to the incident around 6:51 PM after gunfire was detected by ShotSpotter. Officers quickly responded to the area and secured the scene.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}