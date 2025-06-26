Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Riviera Beach shooting left one dead, suspect in critical condition. Police investigating

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jun 26, 2025 08:17 AM IST

Police probe possible murder-suicide after fatal shooting in Riviera Beach.

Riviera Beach police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Canopy Lane. They believe it was a domestic dispute.

Woman killed, man critically injured in apparent murder-suicide in Riviera Beach. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Woman killed, man critically injured in apparent murder-suicide in Riviera Beach. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Officials said a man shot a woman before turning the gun on himself in an apparent attempted murder-suicide. The woman died at the scene, while the man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, per WPTV.

Police were alerted to the incident around 6:51 PM after gunfire was detected by ShotSpotter. Officers quickly responded to the area and secured the scene.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

News / World News / US News / Riviera Beach shooting left one dead, suspect in critical condition. Police investigating
