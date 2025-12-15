Legendary director and actor Rob Reiner, and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, have died, as reported by TMZ. The update comes after two people were found dead inside a Brentwood home owned by him on Sunday, December 14. The LA Fire Department said a man and a woman – approximately 78 and 68 years old – were found dead inside, according to NBCLA. Rob Reiner, wife Michele cause of death update: What happened to famed director? First details out (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Rob Reiner, Michele Singer Reiner's cause of death update

While an official cause of death has not been released, TMZ cited sources to confirm that the couple sustained “lacerations consistent with a knife.” There are several theories on social media, but nothing has been confirmed. The LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division is still investigating the case.

Around 3:30 pm, LAFD paramedics were reportedly called to the home on Chadbourne Avenue. LAPD officers were soon dispatched to the home for a report of an, "ambulance death investigation," a phrase used when officers are called by firefighters to the discovery of a death. There was a huge police presence at the home after the bodies were found on Sunday.

Reiner was introduced to Michele, an actress and photographer, while directing When Harry Met Sally. The two tied the knot in 1989, and share three children – Jake (born 1991), Nick (born 1993), and Romy (born 1997).

Reiner had previously married actress and director Penny Marshall in 1971, and adopted her daughter, actress Tracy Reiner, from a previous marriage to Michael Henry. The two divorced in 1981.

Reiner was involved in political and social causes too, besides entertainment. He was deeply involved in early childhood development and anti-smoking initiatives. In fact, his activism in California led to the creation of First 5 California, a program aimed at supporting children's health and education.

Reiner was passionate about liberal causes and co-founded the American Foundation for Equal Rights, and even joined the Social Responsibility Task Force. He was a member of the Advisory Board of the Committee to Investigate Russia.