Robert Harward: 5 things on retired Vice Admiral amid ‘mask’ row after TV appearance

Retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward provided expert analysis on the US-Iran standoff on Fox News but his appearance sparked talks of him wearing a mask. While appearing on the segment, Harward suggested that President Donald Trump had time on his side and was leveraging both the blockade and sanctions to put pressure on Iran.

Robert Harward's appearance on television sparked a discussion about him wearing a mask. (LinkedIn/Robert Harward)

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“Retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward, former CENTCOM deputy commander, provides analysis on the Iran standoff, asserting President Donald Trump controls the narrative and has time to leverage sanctions against Iran. Harward suggests the strategy is forcing Iranian capitulation, not just negotiations. He highlights the regime's internal discord and the global economic pressure on Iran, including the ongoing Hajj pilgrimage,” Fox News said about Harward's appearance on the show.

Also Read | Iran restoring its military strength faster than expected, could rebuild its drone power in 6 months: Report

However, a video from the segment is going viral for very different reasons. Many believe that the individual identified as Harward was wearing a mask while on air.

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{{^usCountry}} “Remember when that viral video of Jim Carrey went around and everyone said he looked like he was wearing a mask?…retired Navy SEAL and former CENTCOM Deputy Commander Vice Admiral Robert Harward just appeared on Fox News and his neck/face situation is giving the exact same vibes,” one wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Remember when that viral video of Jim Carrey went around and everyone said he looked like he was wearing a mask?…retired Navy SEAL and former CENTCOM Deputy Commander Vice Admiral Robert Harward just appeared on Fox News and his neck/face situation is giving the exact same vibes,” one wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Another added “a month apart, wtf the ears.. who is this man on the right wearing the mask and um WHY.....”, and shared two photos.

Yet another tagged Fox News and wrote “I could not figure out how to send you a direct message, someone sent me this- Who is under the mask/why? Is Retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward kay?!?”.

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Amid the interest in Robert Harward, here's what you need to know about him.

Robert Harward: 5 things on retired vice admiral

Harward hails from Hendersonville, Tennessee. The former US Navy SEAL was also formerly Deputy Commander of the United States Central Command, under General James Mattis. Harward got his Bacherlor of Applied Science from the United States Naval Academy, as per his LinkedIn profile. He worked for about eight years for Lockheed Martin, acting as their Chief Executive in United Arab Emirates. Currently, Harward is Executive Vice President of Shield AI – an American aerospace and defense technology company based out of San Diego, California. Harward was at one time, Trump's choice for US national security adviser, back in 2017. He spent his teenage years in pre-revolutionary Iran, and Harward's father was a Navy captain who advised the Iranian military.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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