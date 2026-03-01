Jim Carrey’s rare Paris appearance leaves fans stunned as actor looks unrecognisable; fuels conspiracy theories

Hollywood icon Jim Carrey has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media after making a rare public appearance in Paris. The actor recently graced the stage at the 51st César Awards, where he was honoured, but it was his look that truly grabbed attention. Fans across social media were quick to comment on his transformation, with several noting that he looked almost unrecognisable. Jim Carrey was recently spotted attending the 51st César Awards in Paris.

Jim Carrey’s latest public appearance sparks buzz Jim raised eyebrows after he was filmed in a rare red-carpet interview at the French film awards, which left many questioning his unrecognisable appearance, with some wondering if he had gone under the knife and others going so far as to suggest the footage was of an impersonator.

The 64-year-old Canadian-American actor was awarded the lifetime achievement Cesar d’honneur at the 51st Cesar Awards in Paris on Thursday. After taking to the stage, Jim delivered an emotional acceptance speech honouring his father and speaking entirely in French. “How was my French? Almost mediocre, right?” Jim joked at the end.

But he had fans scratching their heads after a video of him on the red carpet after the ceremony circulated on social media. Jim was dressed in a black tuxedo with long black hair.

In the video, the actor who played The Mask looked unrecognisable to some fans, who insisted he had undergone plastic surgery or had been replaced by an impostor. “It was just a brilliant evening. A really brilliant evening,” Jim told reporters as he held the award.