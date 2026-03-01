Jim Carrey’s rare Paris appearance leaves fans stunned as actor looks unrecognisable; fuels conspiracy theories
Jim Carrey raised eyebrows after his recent outing in Paris, which left many questioning his unrecognizable appearance.
Hollywood icon Jim Carrey has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media after making a rare public appearance in Paris. The actor recently graced the stage at the 51st César Awards, where he was honoured, but it was his look that truly grabbed attention. Fans across social media were quick to comment on his transformation, with several noting that he looked almost unrecognisable.
Jim Carrey’s latest public appearance sparks buzz
Jim raised eyebrows after he was filmed in a rare red-carpet interview at the French film awards, which left many questioning his unrecognisable appearance, with some wondering if he had gone under the knife and others going so far as to suggest the footage was of an impersonator.
The 64-year-old Canadian-American actor was awarded the lifetime achievement Cesar d’honneur at the 51st Cesar Awards in Paris on Thursday. After taking to the stage, Jim delivered an emotional acceptance speech honouring his father and speaking entirely in French. “How was my French? Almost mediocre, right?” Jim joked at the end.
But he had fans scratching their heads after a video of him on the red carpet after the ceremony circulated on social media. Jim was dressed in a black tuxedo with long black hair.
In the video, the actor who played The Mask looked unrecognisable to some fans, who insisted he had undergone plastic surgery or had been replaced by an impostor. “It was just a brilliant evening. A really brilliant evening,” Jim told reporters as he held the award.
“No way this is the real Jim,” one person commented on the video, with another sharing, “That’s not him. Jim Carrey’s always had brown eyes prominent brown eyes. This is the worst impersonation ever.”
Another fan commented: "You can't even recognize him anymore."
“Must have had a lot of work done to his face. Looks very different,” one comment read. Another shared, “I’m no conspiracy theorist but that’s not Jim Carrey.”
Internet confused
One confused fan wrote, “Must have had a lot of work done to his face. Looks very different”, with one wondering, “Man, he looks different! Hasn't been in the public eye for a while', 'Is he turning into Bill Maher? He looks… different.”
'I'm no conspiracy theorist, but that's not Jim Carrey,' commented another.
His recent public appearance is his first this year. The last time he made a public appearance was in November 2025 for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Jim is known for starring in projects such as The Mask, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Liar Liar, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.
After a four‑year hiatus from major film roles, Jim resurfaced in 2020 as the mischief‑making Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog. In April 2022, while promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Jim surprised reporters by admitting he was 'probably' stepping away from acting. Jim returned as Dr. Robotnik for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 last year. He is set to reprise his role as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic 4, scheduled for release in 2027.
