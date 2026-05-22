Robert Harward: 5 things on retired Vice Admiral amid ‘mask’ row after TV appearance

Retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward provided expert analysis on the US-Iran standoff on Fox News but his appearance sparked talks of him wearing a mask. While appearing on the segment, Harward suggested that President Donald Trump had time on his side and was leveraging both the blockade and sanctions to put pressure on Iran. Robert Harward's appearance on television sparked a discussion about him wearing a mask. (LinkedIn/Robert Harward)

“Retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward, former CENTCOM deputy commander, provides analysis on the Iran standoff, asserting President Donald Trump controls the narrative and has time to leverage sanctions against Iran. Harward suggests the strategy is forcing Iranian capitulation, not just negotiations. He highlights the regime's internal discord and the global economic pressure on Iran, including the ongoing Hajj pilgrimage,” Fox News said about Harward's appearance on the show.

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However, a video from the segment is going viral for very different reasons. Many believe that the individual identified as Harward was wearing a mask while on air.