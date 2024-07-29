Rochester mass shooting: At least 1 dead, 6 wounded in attack at crowded park

At least one person died and six others were wounded in a mass shooting inside a Rochester, New York, park Sunday evening, July 28, police have said. The deceased person was believed to be in their 20s, and another person was left in life-threatening condition. Authorities confirmed that five other people were rushed to the hospital with minor injuries. At least 1 dead, 6 wounded in attack at crowded Rochester park (Getty Images/iStockphoto - representational image)

The shooting took place at Maplewood Park around 6:20 pm, according to Rochester police, New York Post reported. The park was crowded at the time of the incident, with people barbecuing and enjoying the weather. A purported video of the incident, shared on social media, revealed how the chaotic scene caused the crowd to flee for their lives.

‘We are looking for more than one person’

At this time, who the suspect(s) was is unclear. “At this point, we don’t know how many people were shooting,” Rochester Police Captain Greg Bello said during a briefing, which was posted by Rochester First. “We are trying to work our way through that. We are trying to work our way through as many witnesses as we can.”

Police have said they are looking for more than one gunman. However, it is unclear how many shooters opened fire.

“We are looking for more than one person. I can’t clarify or quantify if they were part of this gathering or if they came from the outside,” Rochester Police Chief David Smith said. The deceased victim’s identity was not immediately known.

Authorities have been investigating the crime scene. Bello urged people who were at the park to share with police any videos they may have taken.

“Anything on who decided to — on a Sunday afternoon where everybody’s out barbequing, having a good time — decided to pull out a gun for whatever reason whether there’s a dispute going, short term, long term, whatever it was,” Bello said. “Somebody that pulled out a gun, obviously that’s incredibly unacceptable in our society.”

Smith warned, “To the folks who did this, I will be seeing you.”