Rockstar says they ‘feel highly confident’ to deliver GTA VI by fall 2025

Fans, at last, have a release date of Grand Theft Auto 6 to gloss over that they can look forward to on their screens. The official GTA 6 poster(Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games announced Thursday that GTA VI will be available in the fall of 2025. The game will introduce two new protagonists, a fresh setting, and a host of new vehicles.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

It was disclosed on the back of Take-Two Interactive’s parent company, Rockstar's financial statement, which suffered a $2 million fall. The company's growth was impressive, as it went on to earn $7.6bn in the last quarter.

“Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games' previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI,” the company statement reads.

“We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase.”

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick told IGN, “We do feel highly confident that we'll deliver [Grand Theft Auto VI] in fall of 2025.”

Despite the financial setback, the GTA series continues to be a commercial juggernaut.

GTA V, released in 2013, has achieved a monumental sales milestone, moving 200 million copies and securing its place as the second highest-selling game ever, trailing only behind the colossal Minecraft, which boasts over 300 million sales.

ALSO READ| Wondering how big Assassin's Creed Shadows' map will be? Ubisoft's creative director says this much

Announcement of GTA VI was precipitated by an unforeseen leak

On December 5, Rockstar released the official trailer for GTA VI after it leaked online. The trailer, showcasing a vibrant and fictionalized Miami setting known as Vice City, was accompanied by Tom Petty’s “Love is a Long Road.”

The trailer amassed an astounding 93 million views within the first day, setting a new record for YouTube views.

The trailer’s reception was overwhelmingly positive, with fans lauding the game’s stunning graphics and the groundbreaking choice to feature a female protagonist—a first in the franchise’s history.

Leaks, leaks and leaks

In September 2022, a hacker released 90 videos and screenshots of the early development stages of GTA VI. This leak virtually confirmed that the game’s setting would return to the iconic Vice City, a locale that players first explored in Rockstar's 2002 masterpiece Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

ALSO READ| Grand Theft Auto VI Delayed? Take-Two suffers staggering $2.9 Billion loss, drops release update

GTA VI promises to weave an original narrative while expanding upon the Vice City

Reddit enthusiasts have even taken to creating speculative maps of Vice City, drawing inspiration from the leaked content.

Echoing the structure of its predecessor, GTA V, the upcoming instalment will feature multiple protagonists. The trailer introduced us to Lucia, a Latin American woman, and Jason, suggesting a narrative dynamic reminiscent of the infamous outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.

Adding to the speculation, New York-based actor Gregory Connors is rumoured to be portraying Jason in GTA VI. While not officially confirmed, Connors recently updated his CV to include a ‘lead’ role in an upcoming 2025 Rockstar game.

GTA VI will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X in Fall 2025.