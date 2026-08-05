Rocky Mount family found dead: How did 3 people die inside King Charles Court home? 5 things to know as probe launched

The police in Rocky Mount are currently looking into the deaths of three family members discovered inside a residence on King Charles Court on Monday.

Rocky Mount Family tragedy: Investigators Find No Foul Play (X@TheNCBeat)

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Family members have identified the deceased couple found in a mobile home as Tracey Swann and Kenny Swann, who were married, along with 20-year-old Mahala Scurlock, whom Tracey had adopted, as reported by WRAL News.

Rocky Mount family found dead: 5 things to know as police probe 3 people's death

At 10:45 a.m. on Monday, police in Rocky Mount found the three people. Investigators are examining the possibility that a generator was operating within the residence, potentially producing hazardous carbon monoxide fumes. Authorities stated that, although the cause of death has not yet been established, there seems to be no risk to the safety of nearby residents. "The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been contacted and will notify the Rocky Mount Police Department regarding the official cause of death,” the police statement stated, as per WRAL News. Krista Crisp, the daughter of Tracey Swann, informed WRAL News that her mother's electricity had been recently disconnected — a fact she believes may have contributed to the fatalities. Rocky Mount, which has been facing billing complications for several months, has recently begun imposing late fees and disconnecting power for certain customers with outstanding bills. Crisp mentioned that the family's utility bill exceeded $2,000 and that her mother was the sole breadwinner. She stated that her mother attempted to make partial payments, but the city insisted on receiving the total amount only. Crisp had a suspicion over the weekend that Tracey Swann might be in distress. Swann did not appear for a scheduled family shopping trip on Saturday. Subsequently, on Sunday, she failed to respond when a family member knocked on the front door.

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Upon returning to the Swanns' home on Monday, a family member informed Crisp: "I smell death."

Law enforcement officials forcibly entered the residence, discovering the bodies of the Swanns and Scurlock, along with three dogs.

Was there any foul play?

The police chief of Rocky Mount stated on Tuesday that investigators do not believe foul play is involved.

McCoy stated that the family's utility billing history is not part of the investigation. "That would be an issue that the family would have to take up with the utilities department."

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Elizabeth Scurlock, the niece of Tracey and Kenneth, informed WRAL that she is still finding it difficult to come to terms with the deaths. “They would give you the clothes off their back if they could. They meant — they mean the world to us,” Scurlock stated. "This is still very hard for us, and we're just trying to process this."