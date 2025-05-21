Rod Wave arrested in Atlanta? Fulton County Jail report surfaces

Rapper Rod Wave, whose real name is Rodarius Marcell Green, was reportedly arrested briefly in Atlanta on Tuesday. A report allegedly from Fulton County Jail has surfaced online, detailing the charges related to the incident. According to the unverified report, Green was detained and released on the same day in connection with an incident that occurred on April 21. The listed charges include aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, reckless conduct, and tampering with evidence, among others. The report has since gone viral on social media platform X. However, neither Rod Wave nor law enforcement authorities have released an official statement. The Hindustan Times has not independently verified the authenticity of the report or the claims made therein.

