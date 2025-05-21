Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rod Wave arrested in Atlanta? Fulton County Jail report surfaces

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 21, 2025 08:15 AM IST

Rapper Rod Wave, whose real name is Rodarius Marcell Green, was reportedly arrested briefly in Atlanta. A report allegedly from Fulton County Jail has surfaced.

Rapper Rod Wave, whose real name is Rodarius Marcell Green, was reportedly arrested briefly in Atlanta on Tuesday. A report allegedly from Fulton County Jail has surfaced online, detailing the charges related to the incident.  According to the unverified report, Green was detained and released on the same day in connection with an incident that occurred on April 21. The listed charges include aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, reckless conduct, and tampering with evidence, among others. The report has since gone viral on social media platform X. However, neither Rod Wave nor law enforcement authorities have released an official statement. The Hindustan Times has not independently verified the authenticity of the report or the claims made therein.

Rapper Rod Wave was reportedly arrested briefly in Atlanta.(X)
Rapper Rod Wave was reportedly arrested briefly in Atlanta.(X)

 

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Rod Wave arrested in Atlanta? Fulton County Jail report surfaces
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On