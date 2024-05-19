Rudy Giuliani hails ‘incredible night’ after receiving summons in Arizona fake electors case during 80th b’day bash

Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City, had an unexpected surprise at his 80th birthday party on Friday. While he was enjoying a great time with 200 guests, two officials from the Arizona Attorney General's Office issued him with notice of his indictment in the Arizona 'fake electors' case, charging him and others of attempting to alter the 2020 election results in favour of Donald Trump. Contrary to the media reports, Giuliani took to X to declared that his early 80th birthday celebration wasn't “ruined or interrupted”, calling it “an incredible night with friends”.(X)

The guests included American conservative political consultant Roger Stone and ex-Trump strategist Steve Bannon. They all attended the party in Palm Beach, Florida, where Giuliani performed 'New York, New York' with a Frank Sinatra cover band. However, the birthday bash turned sour when Giuliani exited the party just after 11 pm.

Giuliani's b'day chaos: Some guests were left in tears & shock

“The mayor was completely unfazed and even laughed as he was handed the papers and drove away,” a miffed guest said, as per Daily Mail.

"Guests were visibly angry as they shouted at the individuals that served the former mayor," the attendee added.

According to a source, some of the guests were left in tears, as if it was all part of a plot to disgrace and intimidate Giuliani and his supporters.

Giuliani appeared to be having a good time throughout the party, which was held 11 days before his official birthday on May 28. He even posed for a selfie with a slew of blonde bombshells, which he shared on X while insulting Mayes.

"If Arizona authorities can't find me by tomorrow morning: 1. They must dismiss the indictment; 2. They must concede they can't count votes," Giuliani stated in the post, which he deleted later.

Prosecutors had been attempting for weeks to send him official notice that he is required to appear in court on May 21.

Meanwhile, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes proclaimed victory in a tweet on X on Friday. "The final defendant was served moments ago," she posted on X. “@RudyGiuliani, nobody is above the law.”

The incident occurred after guests had socialized on the patio and watched Giuliani film an episode of his 'America's Mayor Live' show.

"It was a wonderful evening celebrating an America hero, Rudy Giuliani," stated top GOP consultant, Caroline Wren, who hosted the birthday party at her residence in Palm Beach.

Rudy Giuliani reacts

"FAKE NEWS ALERT: Contrary to reports from journalists who weren't there, our early 80th birthday celebration wasn't "ruined" or interrupted," he said in a tweet.

“It was an incredible night w/ friends, including Steve Bannon & Roger Stone. It felt like a strategy session on how to save America!” he added.

Responding to his post, Raheem Kassam, the NatPulse Edior-in-Chief, wrote: “They hate us coz they ain’t us! Happy birthday, Mr. Mayor!”

“It was an incredible time. Great to be there!” one more reacted.

“Happy birthday! I’m so glad to hear ur birthday wasn’t ruined, so glad it was a wonderful night!” another X user chimed in.

Several people of Trump's inner circle, including ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadow and former campaign assistant Mike Roman, have been charged in the Arizona investigation.

The indictment does not name Trump, but he is considered to be 'Unindicted Coconspirator 1.'