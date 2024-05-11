Rudy Giuliani blasts WABC radio for firing him at ‘very suspicious time’; Was his suspension planned by ‘Biden regime’?

WABC radio fired former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Friday for trying to use his show to question the outcome of 2020 presidential elections. According to WABC owner, John Catsimatidis, Giuliani continued to discuss the lie that Donald Trump lost the elections to Joe Biden due to electoral fraud.(AP)

According to the station owner, John Catsimatidis, Giuliani continued to discuss the lie that Donald Trump lost the elections to Joe Biden due to electoral fraud.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Catsimatidis producer Matt Wanning stated that John had warned Giuliani over his election claims and added that he "finally just kind of crossed the line."

Meanwhile, John Catsimatidis, who is also a Republican donor, told the New York Times: “We’re not going to talk about fallacies of the November 2020 election. We warned him once. We warned him twice."

"And I get a text from him last night, and I get a text from him this morning that he refuses not to talk about it. So he left me no option. I suspended him.”

Later, former mayor Giuliani also confirmed that he had been suspended.

In a hard-hitting statement, Trump ally said he has learned that he is being fired because he "refused to comply with their overly broad directive stating, word-for-word, that I’m ‘prohibited from engaging in conversations relating to the 2020 presidential election’.”

Blasting WABC, Giuliani said his firing comes “at a very suspicious time, just months before the 2024 election," claiming that John and WABC are being “pressured by Dominion Voting Systems (DVS) and the Biden regime’s lawyers”.

DVS, a producer of voting machines, and Fox News struck a $787.5 million settlement over its broadcast of election fraud allegations. It also sued Giuliani and Sidney Powell, one more attorney involved in Trump's bid to overturn the 2020 election.

He further called the move “a clear violation of free speech” and said he would speak more about the situation on social media on Friday night.

According to a copy of letter sent to Giuliani by Catsimatidis on May 9, Giuliani was issued a warning, stating that he is “prohibited from engaging in conversations relating to the 2020 presidential election" on the programs broadcast on WABC, as per The Guardian.

Rudy Giuliani urges followers to ask WABC ‘if they support free speech’

As promised, Giuliani took to X, formerly Twitter, to give more insight into his suspension. In his post titled ‘CALL TO ACTION’, he said, “WABC Radio fired me because I refused to give into their demand that I stop talking about the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.”

He further appealed to his followers to “call @77WABCradio and ask them if they support free speech! Phone Number: (646)720-0634".

Reacting to his post, one X user said: “Will do! We love and support you!”

While another hit back at the former mayor, writing: “They have a right to free speech by way of rejecting lies on their airwaves. Suck it up, liar.”

In 2020, Giuliani attempted to overturn Biden's electoral defeat of Trump, only to face a succession of courtroom failures and humiliation from the public.

Giuliani, who has denied wrongdoing, filed for bankruptcy in New York last December. Filings revealed that he is facing indebtedness of up to $500 million.