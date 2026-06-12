Ruidoso Downs fire update: Structure fire on Colorado Ave turns into vegetation fire; watch scary videos from New Mexico

A structure fire on Colorado Avenue in Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico, turned into a vegetation fire, prompting a multi-agency response. The incident took place on Thursday at the 400 block of Colorado Lane, as per WatchDuty.

A fire in Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico has turned from a structure blaze to a vegetation fire. (Facebook/Jesus Figueroa)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lincoln County Fire Service issued a statement on the blaze. “At approximately 8:46 pm tonight, emergency crews responded as mutual aide to a reported structure fire in the area of 440 Colorado Avenue in Ruidoso Downs. The fire has since extended into a wildland fire, and multiple agencies and resources are actively working the incident,” they said.

The statement noted that agencies on scene included – Ruidoso Fire Department, Ruidoso Downs Fire Department, Lincoln County Office of Emergency Services, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Mescalero Fire Department, and Lincoln County EMS.

Also Read | Ballard, Seattle fire: Huge blaze at warehouse near Northwest 42nd Street; scary videos emerge

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The scene remains extremely active, and the public is asked to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel safe access for fire suppression operations and traffic control. Residents in the immediate area should remain alert and be prepared for changing conditions, including smoke and possible emergency notifications,” the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The scene remains extremely active, and the public is asked to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel safe access for fire suppression operations and traffic control. Residents in the immediate area should remain alert and be prepared for changing conditions, including smoke and possible emergency notifications,” the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} A cause for the fire is not known at present and there are no updates on injuries yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A cause for the fire is not known at present and there are no updates on injuries yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, scary videos of the Ruidoso fire were shared on Facebook and X. Ruidoso Fire: Scary videos emerge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, scary videos of the Ruidoso fire were shared on Facebook and X. Ruidoso Fire: Scary videos emerge {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One person shared a video showing thick black smoke rising to the night sky. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person shared a video showing thick black smoke rising to the night sky. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We’re getting word of a fire in Ruidoso Downs near Colorado and Utah Lane. This video was taken at approximately 8:52 PM tonight, June 11th — about 23 minutes ago,” they wrote.

Another person shared a photo of the fire from a distance.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Ruidoso Downs on fire 8:52 p.m. June 11th 2026 Colorado and Utah Lane,” they noted. KRQE's Chief Meteorologist also shared a video noting “A structure fire has turned into a wildfire tonight in Ruidoso Downs. Multiple agencies and resources are on the scene right now.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yet another clip was shared where the intensity of the fire became clear, as it was seen from a distance and the sounds of sirens filled the air.

The same person posted another video showing the intense blaze from up close. “Ruidoso Downs Jun 11,2026 9:06 p.m. lots of firefighters on scene they're fighting the fire,” they noted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A local also shared a photo noting “Colorado/Utah Lane Ruidoso Downs…house fire turned into wildland.” You can see it here.

Several people also reacted to the news of the fire in Ruidoso Downs. “I’m around the corner looks like they’re getting it out,” one remarked. Another added “Praying for all firefighters & first responders. Lord, help them to stay safe & to get this contained quickly.” Yet another said “We're near the location, it's burning pretty hard.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON