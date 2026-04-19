‘Running out of options’: Expert raises concerns about Nancy Guthrie probe as FBI uses ‘fresh’ tech to crack case

A University of California, Los Angeles professor has outlined the grim reality that the Nancy Guthrie case has hit, as the FBI is now turning to cutting-edge DNA technology in an attempt to locate Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother. The FBI recently received a DNA sample collected at Nancy’s residence in Arizona from a private Florida laboratory that partnered with the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

An aerial view shows the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble)(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Now, FBI agents are using advanced forensic techniques on the evidence, hoping to crack the case.

‘They are obviously running out of options’

A criminal justice professor at UCLA, who is familiar with criminal abduction cases, told the Irish Star that the FBI's decision to re-examine existing evidence with newer technology leaves a clue.

Read More | Savannah Guthrie delivers emotional Easter message amid search for mom Nancy, ‘Cruel injury of not knowing…’ | Video

"When a law enforcement agency of that size starts farming out old samples to multiple labs, that tells you the original leads they chased have gone cold," the professor said. "They're not finding new evidence, honestly, they're trying to squeeze more out of what they already have. They are obviously running out of options."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The new DNA is a mixed sample, which means it contains a genetic makeup from more than one person. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new DNA is a mixed sample, which means it contains a genetic makeup from more than one person. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos had admitted that the new evidence presents major challenges for his department. He has warned that results could take "weeks, months or maybe a year." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos had admitted that the new evidence presents major challenges for his department. He has warned that results could take "weeks, months or maybe a year." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The professor stressed that mixed DNA samples do pose a challenge and can be very frustrating. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The professor stressed that mixed DNA samples do pose a challenge and can be very frustrating. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "You can have many contributors in a single sample and spend enormous resources, including both time and money, trying to isolate just one usable sample profile," he said. "The FBI bringing in fresh technology shows me they believe a suspect's DNA is in the sample; they just haven't been able to pull out a clean and clear sample yet." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "You can have many contributors in a single sample and spend enormous resources, including both time and money, trying to isolate just one usable sample profile," he said. "The FBI bringing in fresh technology shows me they believe a suspect's DNA is in the sample; they just haven't been able to pull out a clean and clear sample yet." {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nanos previously said that the Sheriff's Department is still working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON