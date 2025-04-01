- Russia and the United States have taken the first step toward normalizing relations, which inspire optimism, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Russia's RIA state news agency in remarks published on Tuesday. Russian and US steps to normalise ties bring optimism, China's foreign minister says

"Russia and the United States have taken the first step toward normalizing relations, which is good for stabilizing the balance of power between major powers and inspires optimism in a disappointing international situation," RIA cited Wang as saying.

Wang is on a three-day visit to Moscow for strategic cooperation talks, surrounded by uncertainty around the partial ceasefire in Ukraine and U.S. President Donald Trump striking a critical tone against the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

China calls for the peace talks to continue, Wang told RIA in a wide-ranging interview.

"The step towards peace, although not that big, is constructive - it's worth building on it," Wang said. "With peace, it is no pain no gain. You need to work hard to achieve it."

China and Russia declared a "no limits" strategic partnership days before Russian President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has met Putin over 40 times in the past decade and the two leaders agreed in May 2024 to deepen their partnership and cooperate on issues such as Taiwan, Ukraine and mutual rival the United States.

The Kremlin said on Monday that Putin will receive Wang, who will also hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Wang reiterated to RIA that Beijing is ready to play a role in settling the conflict in Ukraine, although its peacemaking efforts to date have gone nowhere.

"China is ready, taking into account the aspirations of the parties involved, to play a constructive role in the settlement together with the international community, primarily with the countries of the Global South," Wang said.

Xi has been pushing for a greater involvement of China in peace talks since the early days of the war, which marked its third anniversary in February.

Beijing has proposed on its own, and together with Brazil, general principles to end the conflict, but its ideas have received a tepid reception.

Wang said Russia and China bear a special responsibility to maintain world peace.

"Our countries, as each other's largest neighbouring states, world powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council, bear a special responsibility for maintaining peace and development throughout the world," Wang said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.