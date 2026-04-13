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Russia's Lavrov to visit China for talks on Iran-US conflict, Hormuz blockade

Russia's Lavrov to visit China for talks on Iran-US conflict, Hormuz blockade

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 03:59 pm IST
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Beijing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will arrive in Beijing on Tuesday for talks with the Chinese leadership on the escalation of the West Asia conflict and the American blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, amid a deepening global energy crisis.

Russia's Lavrov to visit China for talks on Iran-US conflict, Hormuz blockade

Lavrov will visit Beijing at the invitation of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a media briefing here.

His two-day visit comes in the immediate backdrop of US President Donald Trump's announcement of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in a bid to cripple Iran's oil supplies to China and other countries.

China and Russia have a "no limits partnership" as described by their leaders - Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin - and have maintained strong political alignment on global and regional issues.

They have also maintained strategic and military ties with Iran.

China has been importing substantial amounts of Iranian oil over the years, disregarding US sanctions, and Trump's move to impose a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is expected to impact Beijing in the long run.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Russia's Lavrov to visit China for talks on Iran-US conflict, Hormuz blockade
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