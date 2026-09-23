Two people have been arrested on child abuse charges after a 15-year-old boy went missing from the Three Points area. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Ryker Lee, who was last seen in the 9100 Block of South Silver Star Road around 10 am on Tuesday, September 22.

Ryker Lee update: 2 arrested on child abuse charges as Pima County teen remains missing (@PimaSheriff/X)

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The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Danielle Lee-Sharp, 39, and Michael “Mike” Menzie, 43, were taken into custody late Tuesday night, according to KOLD.

The PCSD said that both Michael and Danielle are facing felony child abuse charges. The victim has been identified as Lee, who remains missing.

Read More | Who is Ryker Lee? Pima County Sheriff’s Department searching for 15-year-old boy missing from Three Points area

Michael and Danielle are facing two other counts of child abuse due to the living conditions for two other children living in the home, who are now in DCS custody.

What we know about Danielle Lee-Sharp and Michael “Mike” Menzie

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{{^usCountry}} While police have not revealed the connection between Lee and the two suspects, social media posts suggest that they are the boy’s mother and her boyfriend. X user @Shana__X__ shared photos of the arrests and wrote, “Mom and boyfriend of the missing boy just left the residence in handcuffs in the back of patrol vehicles. LE advised @857Tucson that a Pima County Sheriff’s Department public information officer will make a statement.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While police have not revealed the connection between Lee and the two suspects, social media posts suggest that they are the boy’s mother and her boyfriend. X user @Shana__X__ shared photos of the arrests and wrote, “Mom and boyfriend of the missing boy just left the residence in handcuffs in the back of patrol vehicles. LE advised @857Tucson that a Pima County Sheriff’s Department public information officer will make a statement.” {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Facebook user Danielle Lee identified the missing boy as her son, writing, “This is my boy Ryker. He is 15 yr old and a type 1 diabetic. He ran off today 9/22 about 10am with his diabetic supplies and some food.he is not good with managing his diabetes.if anyone see him please reach out, authorities have been contacted, I've been to all the stores....we just want him home safe. You can call or text me 989-278-7146. Please help us find our boy!!”

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According to Danielle’s Facebook page, she works at Domino’s Pizza. Michael is a digital creator, musician, and author, per his social media. He is from Chico, California, and went to Chico High. He said he was in a relationship with Lee.

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Lee is 5-foot-9 and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a neon green shirt and floral-print pants. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Lee has a condition that requires medication.

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Anyone with any information on Lee’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.