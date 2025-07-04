Sacramento Airport fire: Metro Air Fire burns 5 acres, videos surface

A vegetation fire has broken out near Sacramento International Airport in California. Dubbed the 'Metro Air Fire,' the blaze has scorched approximately five acres, as per helicopter overhead. Videos circulating on social media show thick smoke rising near the airport. A fire has broken out near Sacramento International Airport in California. (Representational image/ REUTERS)

What we know so far

According to CBS News, fire crews responded to Metro Air Parkway just before 10 a.m. Friday and saw large column of smoke rising from a dry grass field. A second alarm was quickly called, and multiple agencies are now on scene assisting with firefighting efforts.

As of 11 a.m., the fire has grown to an estimated 5 acres. Crews are conducting aerial water drops to contain the blaze. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and there have been no reports of injuries so far. At this time, no evacuation orders have been issued.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information