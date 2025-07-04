Madre Fire updates: Evacuation orders issued for these areas affected by California's largest wildfire of 2025

The Madre fire raging through San Luis Obispo County has grown into California’s largest wildfire of 2025, burning over 52,000 acres and forcing widespread air quality warnings and emergency response operations. The blaze ignited on Wednesday afternoon and quickly spread across difficult terrain. As of the latest update, the fire has grown to 52,592 acres and was 10 per cent contained, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters tackle the Madre Fire near New Cuyama, California, U.S. July 3, 2025.(REUTERS)

The Los Padres National Forest, Cal Fire in San Luis Obispo, and Bureau of Land Management have been coordinating the firefighting efforts under a unified command. To combat the Madre Fire, nearly 608 personnel have been deployed including 46 engines, five water tenders, four helicopters, seven dozers and 14 hand crews.

Evacuations and health alerts issued

Evacuations of high-risk areas around the fire perimeter have been ordered by local law enforcement, said a Newsweek report. However, it is not stated how many residents have been evacuated by Cal Fire. Emergency shelters have been reportedly opened, while people are being encouraged to stay alert for official notices. As per the official website of the Cal Fire, evacuation orders have been issued for the following zones:

LPF-017

SLC-226

SLC-240

SLC-263

SLC-264

SLC-265

SLC-298

SLC-299

SLC-300

SLC-312

SLC-313

SLC-337

SLC-338

SLC-339

SLC-358

A Cal Fire status report dated July 4 read that an evacuation warning has been issued for several places, including Santa Barbara County (east of the Rock Front area), West of Cottonwood Canyon Road, and South of Highway 166.

In addition to the fire risk, the air quality is now at risk from the smoke from the Madre Fire. The South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) issued a wildfire smoke advisory for part of Santa Clarita, the San Gabriel Mountains and the San Bernardino Mountains, the report said.

Health officials had warned that fine particle pollution in these areas could be at levels considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, the elderly and people with respiratory issues.

State and federal resources mobilized

On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office confirmed that the fire began on federally managed land and that the state is working ‘in lockstep with federal partners’ to combat the growing wildfire.

The governor’s office, in a social media post, noted that they have deployed significant air support and surge ground crews to protect nearby communities.

Visible smoke plumes were noticeable on satellite imagery drifting to the east (with the prevailing wind) from San Luis Obispo County toward Santa Barbara County and Ventura County. As fire crews work to limit the spread of the blaze, the cause of the Madre Fire remains under investigation.

FAQs:

Q: Where is the Madre Fire currently burning?

A: The fire is located in interior San Luis Obispo County, with smoke spreading across Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

Q: How large is the Madre Fire?

A: As of the latest Cal Fire update, the fire has burned 52,592 acres.

Q: What’s being done to fight the Madre fire?

A: Nearly 600 firefighters, helicopters, and engines are actively battling the blaze, supported by both state and federal agencies.