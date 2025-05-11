Punjab strengthens firefighting apparatus across border areas

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday dedicated fire apparatus worth ₹47 crore to strengthen emergency response in border areas of the state amid ongoing escalation of tensions at the border. However, by evening, India and Pakistan have reached a ceasefire deal following US mediation. “These will help tackle any awkward situation arising at the border due to mounting tension between both countries, he added. (PTI)

CM said that in order to cater to the needs of the border region fire apparatus, including small and medium fire tenders and other essential machinery worth ₹47 crore has been dedicated to the people of the state.

Mann said that this includes a disaster deployment kit (DD Kit), hydraulic combi tool collapse structure and rescue kit (CSSR kit), gas detectors, fire entry suits, battery backup lighting tower, multipurpose fire tender, quick response vehicle (small) and others.

This equipment will be deployed in sensitive regions such as Pathankot, Rajasansi, Ferozepur, and other vulnerable locations.

“These will help tackle any awkward situation arising at the border due to mounting tension between both countries, he added.

Stay away from drone/missile debris: Mann

Singh Mann also urged the people to refrain from rushing to the spot of any missile or drone attack and touching the unidentified debris or remains until it has been defused by the army authorities.

The CM asked the people to immediately inform the police if they saw any missile or drone parts.

Mann said that the state government is already extending all possible help to the armed forces to safeguard the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country. He said that the state government has already given the nod to purchase anti-drone systems to check the smuggling of weapons and drugs.