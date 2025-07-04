From Madre to Wolf: Complete list of wildfires burning across California

At present, the state of California is battling with more than a dozen wildfire-related incidents across multiple counties. Among them, the Madre Fire in central California is the largest blaze this year in the state. With nearly 53,000 acres, the wildfire is bigger than January 2025's Palisades and Eaton fires, which engulfed 51,490 acres in densely populated Los Angeles County. The Madre Fire burns near New Cuyama, California, U.S. July 3, 2025.(REUTERS)

After beginning in San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday afternoon, the Madre fire has since grown to 52,932 acres and remains only 5 per cent contained, as of Friday morning, according to Governor Gavin Newsom's office.

Besides this, the other blaze is the Wolf Fire in Riverside county. It started on June 29 and burned 2,414 acres. The fire crew, which includes 969 individuals, was able to contain 65 per cent of the fire till late Thursday.

List of wildfires burning in California

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, these are the currently active wildfire incidents across the state:

Madre Fire (San Luis Obispo)

Start Date: July 2

It has affected 52,592 acres of land.

Wolf Fire (Riverside)

Start Date: June 29

Sixty-five per cent of the fire has been contained, with 2,414 acres burned.

Juniper Fire (Riverside)

Start Date: June 30

This fire has covered 756 acres and is 95 per cent contained till now

Lake Fire (San Bernardino)

Start Date: June 28

About 489 acres of land has been burned and the fire is 90 per cent contained

Horse Fire (Shasta)

Start Date: July 2

It has engulfed 363 acres of land and not even 1 per cent of the blaze has been contained till date.

Green Fire (Shasta)

This started on July 1, covering 183 acres of land. It is yet to be contained

Mindy Fire (Riverside)

Start Date: June 29

Ninety-nine per cent of the blaze is contained. It engulfed 109 acres of land

Marble Complex Fire (Siskiyou)

Start Date: July 3

This has reached 90 acres and remains 0 per cent contained.

Oakdale Fire (Yolo)

Start Date: July 1

78 acres of land is burned and the fire is 60 per cent contained

Elwood Fire (Fresno)

Start Date: July 3

Half of the blaze is contained, but it has already reached 52 acres.

Helena Fire (Trinity)

Start Date: July 2

Zero per cent contained and has burned through 52 acres.

Ravine Fire (Nevada)

Start Date: July 3

This has reached up to 35 acres and is 50 per cent contained.

Sabe Fire (San Benito)

Start Date: July 4

Covered 25 acres of land and is 0 per cent contained

Marysville Fire (Yuba)

Start Date: June 29

Ninety-five per cent of the blaze is contained as it reached 20 acres

No Name Fire (Siskiyou)

Start Date: July 1

This remains 0 per cent contained and has burned 11 acres of land.

FAQs

1. How many wildfires are currently burning in California?

As per the data from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, there are at least 15 such incidents, which have covered 10+ acres of land.

2. Which one is California's biggest wildfire this year?

The Madre Fire in San Luis Obispo County has grown to 52,932 acres, making it the biggest wildfire this year.

3. How do wildfires get their names?

According to The New York Times, these names come from whatever the first fire official sees on the scene. It can be a street, a mountain or a body of water.