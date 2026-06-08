‘Sad day for Nancy Guthrie’: Memorial removed from Tucson house? Residents outraged by ‘shocking decision’

Social media users have expressed outrage while claiming that a memorial that was set up in front of Nancy Guthrie’s house to honor her has been removed. More than three months have passed since Savannah Guthrie’s mother went missing. No suspects have been identified yet.

A drone view shows media staging near the home of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, U.S. February 9, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble/File Photo(REUTERS)

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The makeshift tribute featured bright yellow flowers, handwritten notes, and a sign reading "Let Nancy Come Home".

“The memorial has been removed from Nancy Guthrie's house. I am absolutely appalled. Just like the woman it was meant for it has disappeared. If the person who removed it sees this message me on FB so I can retrieve it and respectfully box it up for the family,” an X user wrote.

“Tucson is resilient. In the 2 hours that I was there, cleaning up the mess.On the other side of the street , drivers kept arriving and dropping off flower orders in front of Nancy's house. Makes me proud to be part of this community, not part of the neighborhood,” she added in a follow-up post.

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{{^usCountry}} “A sad day for #NancyGuthrie. The memorial has been removed from outside of her house. All the flowers from people who prayed for her & hold her close to their hearts. Some people traveled miles to show their support for her, all of their efforts wiped away. Shocking decision,” wrote another user. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A sad day for #NancyGuthrie. The memorial has been removed from outside of her house. All the flowers from people who prayed for her & hold her close to their hearts. Some people traveled miles to show their support for her, all of their efforts wiped away. Shocking decision,” wrote another user. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The memorial is gone in front of the Nancy Guthrie home,” investigative reporter JLR wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The memorial is gone in front of the Nancy Guthrie home,” investigative reporter JLR wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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“The memorial flowers are gone. The neighborhood just keeps erasing Nancy Guthrie,” a user wrote.

News 4 Tucson has confirmed that the memorial which stood outside the in the Catalina Foothills since February has indeed been taken down. One X post claimed that the family removed the memorial.

“Pima County Sheriff’s deputy confirmed it was the family that removed the memorial. Tuscon resident, a local artist, called about a painting she left at Nancy’s to make sure it wasn’t stolen by the perp, or an unknown person,” the post reads.

Why haven’t arrests been made yet?

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos recently opened up about the case, explaining why no arrests have been made even months after Savannah Guthrie’s mother vanished. In an interview with KOLD-TV, Nanos defended what he called a “tedious” process.

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“It’s just not like a detective goes out there, talks to somebody, and we can make an arrest. This is a very sensitive case, but what really makes it prolonged is that we do rely on labs,” Nanos said. “When you’re looking at those labs and the work they do, you have a science there, and science has rules that it has to go by. Even though it’s not… DNA, they’ll tell you, isn’t an exact science — it’s 99% plus. So it’s pretty close, but you still have to follow rules.”

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

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Nanos previously acknowledged in an interview with People that the Guthries must be “frustrated” with the lack of answers. However, he seemed certain that answers would come.

“My team, I’ve said all along, they’re gonna solve this,” he said. “I fully 100% believe that. … When you have the best minds of the country working on problems, I think they’re gonna solve them. It just takes a while.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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