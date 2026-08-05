Salad and Go files Chapter 11 bankruptcy, closes all locations after 13 years amid rising costs and weak demand

Salad and Go, a popular fast-food chain known for affordable salads and healthy meals, is shutting down all of its remaining locations. The company announced that it filed for bankruptcy and will permanently close its stores on August 5, 2026.

Salad and Go is closing all locations after filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy. (Pexel/ Representative image) (Pexel)

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The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on August 4, 2026. Salad and Go said it filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division.

Salad and Go is closing all locations

All remaining Salad and Go locations will close permanently. The company said customers could receive final guest service on August 5, 2026, making the announcement especially sudden for many customers. Salad and Go was founded in Gilbert, Arizona, in 2013. Over the past 13 years, the company grew into a drive-thru chain focused on salads and other affordable, healthier food options.

At its peak, the company had 70 drive-thru locations across Arizona and Nevada. The company had also expanded beyond Arizona and Nevada, but those operations had already been reduced. Salad and Go said its locations in Texas and Oklahoma had already closed before the final shutdown announcement, as noted by Fox 10 Phoenix.

Why Salad and Go filed for bankruptcy

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{{^usCountry}} The company said several problems pushed the business toward its final decision. Salad and Go said it struggled with weak consumer demand, earlier strategic growth challenges and rising costs. The company also pointed to wider problems affecting the food industry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company said several problems pushed the business toward its final decision. Salad and Go said it struggled with weak consumer demand, earlier strategic growth challenges and rising costs. The company also pointed to wider problems affecting the food industry. {{/usCountry}}

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Salad and Go said a Cyclospora outbreak in July hurt customer confidence across the industry, even though Salad and Go itself was not implicated in the outbreak.

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CEO Mike Tattersfield described the closure as a painful moment for the company. “This is a painful day for everyone who built, worked for and loved Salad and Go,” Tattersfield said, as reported by Fox 10 Phoenix.

Customers shocked by sudden shutdown

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The timing of the announcement shocked many customers because the company had appeared to be promoting new products just hours earlier. Salad and Go had posted about its new Coconut Lemonade with cold foam on Instagram on August 4.

Customers quickly reacted to the Instagram post after learning that the chain was closing. One person questioned how the company could promote a new drink just 10 hours before announcing that all of its locations would permanently shut down.

The former owners ended their message by thanking everyone who was part of Salad and Go. They also invited customers to support their new business, Angie's. They said the mission behind Salad and Go was never only about salads. According to the former owners, the larger goal was always to make quality food more affordable to everyone.

Salad and Go shuts down after 13 years

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The closure marks the end of a 13-year run for Salad and Go. The company went from a Gilbert, Arizona, startup in 2013 to a 70-location drive-thru chain serving millions of meals before financial and operating pressures forced it to shut down.

For customers, the biggest surprise was how quickly the closure followed the company's normal business activity. The Instagram promotion for a new drink appeared only hours before the bankruptcy and shutdown announcement.

Salad and Go said rising costs, weaker consumer demand and past growth challenges made it difficult for the company to continue operating. Salad and Go's final day of guest service is August 5, 2026. After that, all remaining locations will permanently close, ending the chain's operations.

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