‘Salad queen’: Kamala Harris brutally mocked over ‘embarrassing’ pep talk to Broadway cast

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 17, 2025 08:36 PM IST

Kamala Harris faced backlash online after her confusing speech at a Broadway event went viral. 

Kamala Harris is being ripped online for giving a “word salad” pep talk to the cast of Broadway’s A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical. The former vice president and her husband, Doug Emhoff, met with the musical cast in New York on Sunday, reported New York Post. In a now-viral clip from the post-show meet and greet backstage, the failed presidential candidate can be seen delivering a garbled speech.

Kamala Harris is being slammed online over her 'word salad' speech at a Broadway event (X)
Kamala Harris is being slammed online over her 'word salad' speech at a Broadway event (X)

Kamala Harris brutally mocked over ‘word salad’ speech to Broadway stars

“In times when we're dealing with so much in the world, um, we have to find those moments that are about joy and, and, and, shining, you know, as we say, shining a light in moments of darkness,” Harris said during what has been dubbed by social media users a “word salad” speech. The address came after she and the former second gentleman were greeted with cheers from the crowd.

Harris, who ran against Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential race, went on to say, “When we think about these moments where we see things that are being taken, but also, let's see it, you know, nature abhors a vacuum.” “Where there's a vacancy, let's fill it. Let's know that reality is that the progress of our nation has been about the expansion of rights, not the restriction of rights,” she added.

ALSO READ: Chester Bennington's child Draven comes out as transgender, ‘Path of happiness’

Continuing her lengthy and confusing speech, Harris spoke about seeing a “U-turn” and emphasised the need to be “clear-eyed.” “We have to be clear-eyed. And it doesn’t mean we don’t see the beauty in everything. These things all co-exist, but I believe we fight for something, not against something,” she said.

As her address went viral online, netizens rushed to social media to share their reactions. Many pointed out the election results being in favour of Trump, saying, “A friendly reminder of what we dodged in the White House.” “Kamala Harris hit Broadway and, of course, served up her signature word salad,” the X user wrote alongside the viral clip.

One more user said, “The woman is completely incapable of giving a coherent statement,” while another added, “No self-awareness. No filters. No adjustment.” Several others described Harris' speech as “embarrassing” and “delusional.” “How are they not all rolling their eyes at her inane chatter?!” yet another user remarked.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
