Kanye West issues apology after sharing sexualised post about Kamala Harris, ‘Wanna say sorry to her kids’

BySumanti Sen
Feb 03, 2025 01:02 PM IST

Kanye West apologised to Kamala Harris' “kids” after sharing a sexualised post about the former vice president on X. In a since-deleted post, West wrote referring to Harris’ loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, “I used to want to f–k Kamala until she lost. I don’t f–k loosers anymore.”

Kanye West issues apology after sharing sexualised post about Kamala Harris (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, REUTERS/Fred Greaves)
In a follow-up post, the ‘Heartless’ rapper wrote, “The democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I’m kidding. Dey don’t control black people no more. Trump 4 life.”

Later, West issued an apology, writing, “Kamala seems like a very nice human I just wanna say sorry to her kids”.

Kanye West’s social media tirade

West is married to Bianca Censori, and Harris to Douglas Emhoff. West had previously been banned on X for sharing anti-Semitic posts in 2022. He recently went on a tirade via X, sharing several random posts. “The world is so lucky to have me,” he wrote in one post, and said in another, “Trumps back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok.” He joked in a post that he might be a “clone,” adding he was only “warming up” and was “rich” so he could “say whatever the f–k” he wanted to.

He also re-shared a post saying Taylor Swift was the only person he followed on Instagram. There has been drama between the two stars ever since West interrupted Swift’s MTV VMA speech in 2009, after she won best female video for ‘You Belong With Me.’ At the time, West grabbed the microphone away from Swift to declare that Beyoncé should have won the award instead, for ‘Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It).’

“Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish. But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!” he said at the time.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs.
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
