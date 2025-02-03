Donald Trump says whoever is against tariffs, including ‘Fake News Wall Street Journal,’ is being ‘controlled by China'

Donald Trump has said that whoever is against tariffs is against them because they are “controlled by China, or other foreign or domestic companies.” This comes after the president said that a levy of 25% on Canadian and Mexican imports, and an additional 10% tax on Chinese goods, would come into force. Trump said that he took the step in response to his concerns about illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Donald Trump says whoever is against tariffs is being ‘controlled by China' (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)(AP)

‘Anybody that loves and believes in the United States of America is in favor of Tariffs’

“Anybody that’s against Tariffs, including the Fake News Wall Street Journal, and Hedge Funds, is only against them because these people or entities are controlled by China, or other foreign or domestic companies,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “Anybody that loves and believes in the United States of America is in favor of Tariffs. They should have never ended, in favor of the Income Tax System, in 1913. The response to Tariffs has been FANTASTIC!”

After Trump’s move, Canada and Mexico said they too would prepare similar tariffs on US goods. China, meanwhile, reportedly said it would take "necessary countermeasures to defend its legitimate rights and interests.”

Trump previously admitted that his tariff decision could cause “some pain” to ordinary Americans. “MAKE YOUR PRODUCT IN THE USA AND THERE ARE NO TARIFFS! Why should the United States lose TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN SUBSIDIZING OTHER COUNTRIES, and why should these other countries pay a small fraction of the cost of what USA citizens pay for Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, as an example? THIS WILL BE THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA! WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!). BUT WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AND IT WILL ALL BE WORTH THE PRICE THAT MUST BE PAID. WE ARE A COUNTRY THAT IS NOW BEING RUN WITH COMMON SENSE — AND THE RESULTS WILL BE SPECTACULAR!!!” he wrote on Truth Social.