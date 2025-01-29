Kamala Harris' husband now has a new private job days after leaving Washington

Just a few days after leaving Washington D.C., former Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, joined the private sector through his new position at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has welcomed the former Second Husband as a law firm partner. Doug Emhoff, the husband of ex-Vice President Kamala Harris, has accepted a partnership at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. (AP)

“I am delighted to be joining Willkie, where I am looking forward to working alongside trusted and innovative legal counselors. I couldn’t be more thrilled to join this talented and collaborative team,” Emhoff said in a statement released ob Monday.

The New York-based firm, which has a global presence with approximately 1,200 attorneys, announced Emhoff’s appointment on Monday, only a week after Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president.

ALSO READ| Kamala Harris spotted dining at celeb magnet Craig’s ‘with some Hollywood people’

“Doug brings more than three decades serving as a litigator, trial lawyer, and trusted counsel to clients and global business leaders, as well as extensive experience representing the United States around the world, to Willkie’s broad corporate and litigation platforms,” the firm said in a statement.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher welcomes Doug Emhoff as new partner

Willkie Farr & Gallagher Chairman Thomas Cerabino praised Emhoff, stating, “Doug’s leadership and his service as a trusted counselor to many global business leaders across a broad range of industries, as well as his extensive legal expertise and business acumen, make him a tremendous asset.”

“We’re thrilled to be adding Doug to the Willkie partnership during this period of transformational firm growth.”

Willkie Farr & Gallagher also acknowledged Emhoff’s legal career of over 30 years, noting his work as a “trusted advisor” in managing high-profile disputes across entertainment, media, sports, and technology.

Emhoff’s practice at the firm will focus on advising corporations, boards of directors, and individuals on significant business challenges, intricate investigations, complex litigation, international scope, reputational concerns, and emerging legal issues across diverse industries.

ALSO READ| Kamala Harris turned to Hillary Clinton for advice after crushing loss to Trump

Emhoff will divide his time between Los Angeles and New York while continuing as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C., where he teaches a course on entertainment law.

Before Harris became Biden’s running mate in 2020, Emhoff worked at the law firm DLA Piper. He took a leave of absence when Harris was selected for the ticket and officially left the firm before she assumed office.