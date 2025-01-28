Kamala Harris was spotted dining with her husband Doug Emhoff, as well as what appeared to be a group of power producers, at West Hollywood celeb magnet Craig’s on Saturday night, January 25. This comes months after the vice president’s electoral loss to Donald Trump. Kamala Harris spotted dining at celeb magnet Craig’s ‘with some Hollywood people’ (SAUL LOEB/Pool via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

Why was Kamala Harris at Craig’s?

While one insider told Page Six Harris was just dining with some friends, another source said the couple was “with some Hollywood people.” “It was a table full of producer and director types; definitely entertainment development,” the second source added.

Another witness who saw the former veep said, “She was sitting in the booth that faces the wall, and it was about six people in the booth.”

“No paparazzi in front. Her husband was there. It looked like they were there with couples,” the person added.

The source further said that Harris and Emhoff dined for more than two hours, and “it didn’t look like a lot of security was there. No one was swarming her or anything. It was a lot of people in her booth. She looked happy.”

A different source who is familiar with Harris claimed the former VP was having a night out with pals. The meeting had nothing to do with new projects, the insider added.

Craig’s has continued to draw A-listers since opening in 2011, including Lady Gaga, Elton John, Cher, Kanye West and Johnny Depp, as well as Luann de Lesseps, Taylor Armstrong, Kyle Richards and Jax Taylor.

There has been speculation about what Harris’ next move would be. While she has not explicitly revealed her plans, she did hint at her desire to remain active in politics, saying, “It is not my nature to go quietly into the night. So, don’t worry about that.” Some believe Harris might run for California governor in next year’s election. After losing in the 2024 presidential election, she has now reportedly returned to her Los Angeles home.