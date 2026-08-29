San Antonio CPS power outage update: Over 100,000 without power amid storms in Bexar County; when will power be restored

More than 100,000 CPS Energy customers were left without electricity on Friday night after severe thunderstorms battered San Antonio. The worst hit areas is San Antonio's Bexar County's zip code 78237 with more than 9,000 residents affected.

The worst hit areas is San Antonio's Bexar County with more than 9,000 residents affected by CPS's power outage. (Representational) (Pexel)

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According to MySA, earlier in the evening, the outage map showed 95,071 customers affected by 352 outages, but the total later climbed past the 100,000 mark as additional reports came in.

National Weather Service (NWS) had previously warned of flash flooding, heavy rain and dangerous lightning, creating hazardous conditions for both residents and utility crews.

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When will power be restored?

At the time of reporting, CPS Energy had not issued a system-wide estimated restoration time for all affected customers. Customers can check the utility’s outage map or sign up for outage alerts to receive individualized restoration estimates as crews assess the damage.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the official CPS site, restoration times vary depending on the extent of damage at each outage location. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the official CPS site, restoration times vary depending on the extent of damage at each outage location. {{/usCountry}}

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In the latest update on X, CPS Energy wrote, “Severe storms moving through our service area have caused widespread weather-related outages, and local reports indicate significant storm damage to infrastructure and property across our community. Currently, our crews are responding to 560 outages impacting more than 101k customers.”

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Also read : San Antonio: Flash flood warning issued, tornado fears take hold amid storm

Severe weather cause of the outage

The power outages coincided with severe weather moving across south-central Texas Friday night.

According to NWS Austin/ San Antonio, several inches of rain has fallen as these storms push southwest through Bexar County.

A Flash Flood Warning is already in effect in addition to a severe warning for south western portions of the county. They predicted that wind gusts upto 60 mph are possible along with torrential rainfall.

Several residents have shared videos and updates on the weather situation in the area with reports of damage and severe rainfall.

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A user on X shared that they are caught in the rain and are trapped in a car. The user wrote, “trapped in someone elses car in flash floods in san antonio texas ama.”

Another user who is struck by the power outage in Bexar County wrote, “Here we are in San Antonio right now. My kid came home hungry so we're cooking with a Bath & Body Works candle presently. The storms were brutal tonight!”

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Some others commented about the severe damage the short lived storm caused. One user wrote, “San Antonio so weird man. No rain for weeks. Then this random storm that lasted all but 40 minutes was strong enough to blow transformers and knock out power that probably won’t come on for hours.”

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However, CPS Energy in their X post wrote, “Our crews are assessing damage and working safely in current conditions to restore power to our customers. Crews are responding throughout our service area, and we appreciate our community’s patience as restoration efforts continue.”