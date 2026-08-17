San Diego fire update: Videos emerge as smoke seen across El Cajon, La Mesa, Santee, East Valley and Lakeside

A vegetation fire broke out near the canyon between Sorrento Valley Boulevard and Carmel Mountain Road in San Diego on Sunday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was first reported at around 1:30pm.

A vegetation fire near San Diego's Sorrento Valley has grown to 130 acres. (Unsplash/ representative image)

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As per the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the San Diego Police closed the following roads: 10800 Vista Sorrento Parkway, Sorrento Valley Boulevard, and Jasmine Crest Lane.

“The fire is currently 131 acres; 0% contained. A total of 54 units & 160 fire personnel are currently engaged in fire suppression operations," said SDFD on X.

Fire has now grown to 130 acres

The fire has now grown to 130 acres, per Incident Command, as cited by Watch Duty. Per Incident Command, the wind has shifted, pushing the fire to move south and southeast, and it is also now spreading into areas with thicker vegetation near the creek.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, just before 3pm, the fire had grown to approximately 6 to 7 acres, with Cal Fire San Diego on the scene using a fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Sorrento Valley fire: Evacuation map, latest updates as San Diego blaze spreads Here are the videos: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Sorrento Valley fire: Evacuation map, latest updates as San Diego blaze spreads Here are the videos: {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Downtown Dallas fire: Smoke seen across Grand Prairie, Arlington and Duncanville; videos emerge

Smoke from the fire has been seen and smelled across El Cajon, La Mesa, Santee, East Valley, Spring Valley and Lakeside.

Evacuation orders and warnings in place

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Evacuation Warnings have been issued for Zones SDC-1443, SDC-1492, and SDC-1494 on the Genasys Evacuation Map. New Evacuation Warnings have also been issued for Zones SDC-1399, SDC-1400, SDC-1401, SDC-1442, and SDC-1446.

An Evacuation Order has been issued for Zone SDC-1444. A Temporary Evacuation Point has been set up at 4161 Eastgate Mall, at Mandell Weiss Eastgate Park, and an evacuation site has also been set up at 4201 Eastgate Mall in University City. Residents can check the live map for their specific zone.

Residents can check the evacuation details and map here.

Officials have reminded residents of what the alerts mean. A Mandatory Evacuation Order means residents must leave immediately, as their safety is at imminent risk. Those in a mandatory zone have been urged to evacuate right away.