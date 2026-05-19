San Diego mosque shooting suspect was Madison High School student; mother's alarming 911 call about missing guns emerges

Authorities investigating the shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego have revealed new details showing that the suspect’s mother had alerted police hours earlier that her son was suicidal and several weapons were missing from the family home.

New details have emerged in the Islamic Center of San Diego shooting investigation as one of the teenage suspect's mother warned police missing weapons. (via REUTERS)

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San Diego Police Department Assistant Chief Scott Wahl confirmed that one of the suspects was enrolled at Madison High School, located roughly 1.1 miles north of the mosque.

“He was associated with the school as a student,” Wahl said during a press briefing.

The two teenagers identified as Cain Clark, 17, and Caleb Vazquez, 18, killed three men at a mosque in San Diego before taking their own lives a few blocks away on Monday.

Read more: Who were Cain Clark and Caleb Vazquez? Islamic Center of San Diego shooting suspects identified

Mother warned police about missing firearms before shooting

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{{^usCountry}} Wahl said that the mother of one of the suspects contacted authorities shortly before the shooting, reporting that her teenage son had run away from home and may have taken firearms with him. She also warned dispatchers that he was suicidal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wahl said that the mother of one of the suspects contacted authorities shortly before the shooting, reporting that her teenage son had run away from home and may have taken firearms with him. She also warned dispatchers that he was suicidal. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The mother shared the suicide note she found with authorities; however, Wahl did not detail the contents of the note. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mother shared the suicide note she found with authorities; however, Wahl did not detail the contents of the note. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Wahl, the woman informed authorities that several weapons, along with her vehicle, were missing from he home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Wahl, the woman informed authorities that several weapons, along with her vehicle, were missing from he home. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Wahl, the mother reported to the police that her son was with someone else and that they were both “dressed in camo.” Officers started utilizing computerized license plate readers and other technology to find the teenagers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Wahl, the mother reported to the police that her son was with someone else and that they were both “dressed in camo.” Officers started utilizing computerized license plate readers and other technology to find the teenagers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In an effort to locate the car, police were sent to a mall and Madison High School, where one of the teenagers was enrolled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an effort to locate the car, police were sent to a mall and Madison High School, where one of the teenagers was enrolled. {{/usCountry}}

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At approximately 11:43 local time, police were with the mother just a few streets from the Islamic Center of San Diego when there was a report of an active shooter.

Read more: San Diego mosque shooting videos: Scary scenes at Islamic Center amid active shooter reports; watch

The San Diego shooting being investigated as “hate rhetoric”

The two teenagers were discovered dead in the vehicle from what seemed to be self-inflicted gunshot wounds in a nearby car, while the three people who were killed by the teenagers were discovered at the mosque.

Wahl stated that investigators were aware of "generalized hate rhetoric" in the case and are looking into the incident as a hate crime.

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Police have confirmed that the suicide note that the mother of one of the suspects found contained "general hate speech." However, no specific threat had been made against the Islamic Center of San Diego.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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