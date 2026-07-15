San Francisco Bay boat fire: What happened near Alcatraz Island? At least one killed, rescue underway

A boat carrying 17 people caught fire in San Francisco Bay on Tuesday. The boat carried 19 individuals in total. The US Coast Guard, local law enforcement, and the San Francisco Fire Department carried out a massive rescue effort.

Emergency crews rescued all 17 people aboard a vessel that caught fire between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island. (Representational image) (Unsplash)

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The rescued passengers were transported to Gas House Cove Marina near the Marina Safeway. According to ABC 7, the incident occurred in the vicinity of Alcatraz Island and the Golden Gate Bridge, leaving at least one person dead and another unaccounted for.

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Fire breaks out in busy stretch of San Francisco Bay

The incident occurred in one of the busiest waterways along the Northern California coast. The location between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island is frequented by ferries, recreational boats and sightseeing cruises throughout the year.

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