California murder-suicide: Former Indian American Meta engineer shoots wife, 4-yr-old twins before killing himself

A family of four was found dead inside their $2.1 million home in San Mateo, California, on Monday. After conducting a welfare check at the property, the authorities discovered the deceased bodies of an Indian American couple and their twins. On Tuesday, friends of the family identified them as Anand Sujith Henry, 37, Alize Benziger, 38, and their 4-year-old sons, Noah and Neithan, per Daily Mail. Indian American family of four was found dead at their San Mateo residence(Facebook)

Authorities revealed that the couple was found dead with gunshot wounds in one of the bathrooms. A 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine were discovered beside them, per the outlet. Meanwhile, their children were found dead on a couch in one of the bedrooms. Henry allegedly shot his wife and two kids before fatally shooting himself, sources told KTVU.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Who were Anand Sujith Henry and Alize Benziger?

Records show that Henry was a former software engineering manager at Google and Meta. Meanwhile, his wife, Benziger, was a data science manager at Zillow. They filed for divorce in 2016, but it was never finalised. The couple, who were both originally from India, settled into their multi-million dollar home in California in 2020.

Sources investigating the murder-suicide case told NBC Bay Area that the children were killed in a different manner. The outlet adds that the detectives believe that they were allegedly “smothered, strangled, or given a lethal overdose because there was no sign of trauma on their bodies.”

Officers release statement detailing crime scene, investigation

However, no concrete conclusion has been reached yet, as the San Mateo Police Department has confirmed that the investigation is currently underway for the shocking case. The department said in a statement posted on Facebook that upon their arrival at the residence, they were “met with no response.”

The statement continues, “Finding an unlocked window, officers entered the home and located four people dead; 1 adult male, 1 adult female, and two children.” “Tragically, the two children were found deceased inside a bedroom. Their cause of death is still under investigation.”

“The male and female were located deceased from gunshot wounds inside a bathroom. A 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine were also found in the bathroom,” the statement adds. “Based on the information we have at this time, this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public as we are confident the person responsible was located within the home.”

“This investigation continues as detectives work to gather evidence, speak to witnesses and family members, and determine a possible motive,” the statement further adds.