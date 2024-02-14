‘Quest is better than Vision Pro’: Why Zuckerberg rates Meta VR above Apple's?

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a review of the Apple Vision Pro virtual reality headset on Tuesday, asserting that his company's headset, Quest 3, surpasses it. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta.(AFP)

In a video posted on Instagram, Meta boss Zuckerberg said, “I have to say that before this, I expected that Quest would be the better value for most people since it's really good and it's like seven times less expensive. But after using it, I don't just think that Quest is better value, I think Quest is better product period."

In the video he delved into the details, comparing the Meta Quest 3 with the Vision Pro and highlighting the superior features of Meta's product. While acknowledging some positive aspects of the Vision Pro, such as its higher screen resolution and impressive eye tracking, Zuckerberg emphasised the overall superiority of the Meta Quest 3.

In a broader context, Zuckerberg hinted at the emergence of a new open vs. closed model rivalry in the virtual reality landscape. He said, "The reality is that every generation of computing has an open and a closed model," positioning Meta as the open model for the next generation.

Zuckerberg expressed a desire for the open model to prevail. He said, "In mobile, Apple's closed model won. It's not always that way. If you go back to the PC era, Microsoft's open model was the winner. In this next generation, Meta is going to be the open model, and I really want to make sure that the open model wins out again. The future is not yet written."

