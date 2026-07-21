Nearly a year after SC directions, Panchkula yet to notify stray-dog feeding zones

Nearly a year after the Supreme Court of India ruled that unregulated feeding of stray dogs in public spaces is prohibited and can only occur in designated feeding zones, Panchkula is yet to notify such zones. Municipal commissioner Vinay Kumar said the MC has sterilised around 1,800 of the targeted 2,000 stray dogs under a one-year contract. (HT File)

The municipal corporation (MC), however, claims to have shifted over 1,500 aggressive stray dogs from institutions and other sensitive locations to a dedicated shelter in Sukhdarshanpur village. But that has not ended the city’s troubles with stray dogs. Case in point: A 28-year-old woman, carrying her three-month-old son in her arms, suffered multiple injuries after a pack of stray canines attacked her in Rally village, Sector 12, Panchkula, on Sunday morning.

The woman claimed the dogs were regularly fed by a local resident, highlighting the lack of designated feeding areas.

According to the SC’s directions in August 2025, civic bodies are required to identify feeding zones for community dogs, remove stray dogs from sensitive places such as hospitals, schools, government institutions and railway stations, and relocate aggressive dogs in accordance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

Municipal commissioner Vinay Kumar said the MC has sterilised around 1,800 of the targeted 2,000 stray dogs under a one-year contract. He added that over 1,500 aggressive dogs roaming around institutions and other public establishments have been shifted to the Sukhdarshanpur facility, where separate enclosures have been created for them.

“We are taking action on complaints received from institutions regarding aggressive dogs,” Kumar said.

On feeding zones, Kumar said the MC had written to resident welfare associations (RWAs) and held meetings seeking suggestions, but most RWAs had not identified suitable locations. “We are still in the process of finalising feeding zones,” he said.

City sees 20 dog bite cases a day

Meanwhile, dog bite cases continue to remain high. Dr RS Chauhan, principal medical officer, civil hospital, Sector 6, said the hospital receives 20 to 22 dog bite patients every day. Ironically, stray dogs are frequently seen roaming inside the civil hospital campus, particularly around the Mother and Child Care Hospital, where they often chase children.

According to civil hospital data, 7,600 dog bite cases have been reported during the first six months of this year alone. Last year, Panchkula recorded 14,230 dog bite cases.

RWAs have also questioned the delay in implementing feeding zones. Subhash Chandra, president of the Sector 2 RWA, said the stray dog population has increased in the sector, with recent attacks on a domestic help and the RWA’s general secretary. He claimed that he had identified potential feeding zone locations and submitted his suggestions to the MC in December last year, but no action has been taken so far.