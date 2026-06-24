Santa Ana fire update: Massive warehouse blaze at West MacArthur Boulevard; scary videos emerge - watch

A massive fire was reported at a warehouse on 3321 West MacArthur Boulevard in Santa Ana, California, on June 23. As per scanner reports, Orange County Fire Authority and Costa Mesa fire department were among the units responding to the 2nd alarm blaze.

A fire reportedly broke out in a warehouse in Santa Ana on June 23. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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“Working commercial fire at a warehouse in Santa Ana. Is now a 2nd Alarm fire. OCFA, Fountain Valley and Costa Mesa fire units all on scene”, the page noted. Previously, one person shared a photo of smoke seen from a distance, along with a map of the area and asked ‘What’s burning in Santa Ana?'.

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{{^usCountry}} On Facebook too, a local asked “What's burning near fairview and MacArthur. Im at church and I can see the black smoke. Im assuming the location of the fire. Any news?”. A person shared a screenshot of the scanner report in response. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Facebook too, a local asked “What's burning near fairview and MacArthur. Im at church and I can see the black smoke. Im assuming the location of the fire. Any news?”. A person shared a screenshot of the scanner report in response. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, a video of the fire was also shared on Facebook.

“Firefighters responded to a warehouse fire in the area of Susan St. and MacArthur Blvd. in Santa Ana. Crews worked quickly to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures,” the person sharing the video noted.

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Another video showed thick black smoke, with the person noting there was a fire on Susan and MacArthur.

A cause for the fire is not known yet and there are no reports on injuries. The Orange County or Costa Mesa fire departments are yet to address the ongoing blaze, which has broken out in California, even as firefighters elsewhere struggle to put out the warehouse fire in Boyle Heights.

Santa Ana fire: Reactions pour in

Several people reacted to the massive fire in Santa Ana. “I just saw it driving on Bristol and MacArthur!,” one remarked. Another added “Ewwwww...can smell it right now off Broadway/15th.” Yet another added “I live on Bristol and Edinger. I can smell it as well,” indicating that the smell of something burning had traveled far.

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“Down the street from my house,” one person noted. Yet another added “Prayers for all....”. One person wondered “What business is that?”. However, it is not clear yet which building is on fire at the address, which is sort of an industrial corridor in the California city. The scanner report screenshots shared online indicate the fire is at Huntington Park Rubber Stamp which is at 3231 West MacArthur Boulevard, but there's no official confirmation of the same.

Given that this is the third reported warehouse fire in California in recent days, one person remarked “Dang all these building just catching fire is crazy.”