Santa Clara: Active shooter reports, fire at Enright Avenue; first details

An active shooter situation was reported at 600 block of Enright Avenue in Santa Clara, California on Friday and there was a structure fire there as well.

Heavily armed officers in tactical gear could be seen at the spot, along with fire and other first responder vehicles, after an active shooter and fire situation in Santa Clara. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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Santa Clara Police Department said in a statement “Police activity in the 600 block of Enright Avenue. There’s an active crime scene that includes a structure fire. Further information will be provided as available.” A local news channel noted that there were reports of the active shooter.

As per KRON4, heavily armed officers in tactical gear could be seen at the spot, along with fire and other first responder vehicles.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, NBC Bay Area reported that a home was gutted in the blaze involving the crime scene. They reported that firefighters could be seen watering down the aftermath of a home that was ablaze. Further, a police SWAT vehicle could be seen outside the residence. Several streets in the area had been blocked off as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, NBC Bay Area reported that a home was gutted in the blaze involving the crime scene. They reported that firefighters could be seen watering down the aftermath of a home that was ablaze. Further, a police SWAT vehicle could be seen outside the residence. Several streets in the area had been blocked off as well. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A reporter with NBC Bay Area shared visuals, showing heavy police presence, and the aftermath of the fire in the California city. “Home destroyed by fire in Santa Clara. Santa Clara Police working to secure the scene at 600 block of Scott Avenue. SWAT teams are working in the area,” they wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A reporter with NBC Bay Area shared visuals, showing heavy police presence, and the aftermath of the fire in the California city. “Home destroyed by fire in Santa Clara. Santa Clara Police working to secure the scene at 600 block of Scott Avenue. SWAT teams are working in the area,” they wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Cops are currently investigating the active crime scene. There is no information on whether there have been any victims, and there's no information available on the perpetrator or perpetrators yet either.

Another page shared visuals showing massive police presence, and noted that the spot was east of the San Tomas Expressway & near Henry Schmidt Park.

Santa Clara fire, police activity: Reactions

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Several people reacted to the news of what was unfurling in Santa Clara. “Not good we didn't have problems even we lived on Enright but we did know alot of cops working at Dairy Belle,” one wrote. Another added “Stay safe SC PD - thank u.”

Yet another appeared to identify the family that lived at the house and wrote “Whoa! The cintas family still lives there.” A person who claimed to have lived in the neighborhood, added “wow. I hope they are ok. Our address was 662.” However, there's no confirmation of who owned the house that burned down.

ABCNews7 also shared aerial footage of the house on fire.

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One concerned person asked “Why are they fighting it from so far away? Are they concerned about explosion or chemicals?”.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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