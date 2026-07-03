Santa Fe fire videos: Blaze tears through roof of St. Catherine’s Indian School in New Mexico; watch

A large fire erupted at the St. Catherine’s Indian School in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday afternoon. A video of the incident shared by a resident showed blaze tearing through the historic school building.

Representational. (Unsplash)

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The smoke from the fire is visible across the city of Santa Fe. Local news outlet KOB 4 reports that there are no injuries and the building was empty when the fire started this afternoon.

Here's the video:

However, the iconic building, one among many remnants of the controversial Indian boarding schools, is expected to fully burn down as a result of the fire, KOB 4 reported citing officials.

This story is being updated.