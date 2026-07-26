Sara Duffey accused husband Shawn of pedophilia days before murder-suicide; disturbing incident involving minor surfaces

Days before Oklahoma influencer Sara Duffey was shot dead by her estranged husband in a murder-suicide Thursday night, July 23, she had claimed on social media that he was a pedophile. Jeremiah Shawn Duffey killed Sara and then turned the gun on himself, the Owasso Police Department said.

Sara Duffey accused husband Shawn of pedophilia days before murder-suicide (Sara Gilson/Facebook)

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Meanwhile, a disturbing incident involving a minor and Shawn is now being talked about after the couple’s death.

Only July 11, posted a TikTok about Shawn, a video that was part of an ongoing Netflix documentary trend, in which users pretend to sit down for an interview with a streamer for a documentary about various subjects, including small inside jokes to traumatic revelations.

“Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon to be ex husband who I just found out is a pedophile,” Sara, 43, wrote on her video, above footage of her sitting down.

Also Read | Who was Sara Duffey? Oklahoma influencer shot dead by husband in murder-suicide weeks after she filed protective order

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{{^usCountry}} The caption then read, “I wish I was joking. #plottwist #netflix #documentary.” Disturbing incident before murder-suicide {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The caption then read, “I wish I was joking. #plottwist #netflix #documentary.” Disturbing incident before murder-suicide {{/usCountry}}

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Sara filed the protective order against her husband last month, claiming that he was caught kissing a child on one of the basketball teams that he coaches. According to the protective order, Shawn threatened suicide and went on the run after being confronted, according to 2 News Oklahoma.

The 15-year-old girl played on the youth basketball team Shawn coached, People reported. Her mother claimed that Shawn kissed and touched the child, and was caught by another coach, per The Oklahoman.

Also Read | Sara Duffey children and GoFundMe: Oklahoma Police confirms TikToker killed by estranged husband in murder-suicide

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The girl’s mother also said that Shawn engaged in additional inappropriate behavior, including sending the child messages, and inviting her to his hotel room during a tournament trip. The mother of the child also filed a protective order against Shawn. She had alleged that he was paying her daughter to stay quiet about his inappropriate messages and actions.

The murder-suicide

Police said that a neighbor called 911 after Shawn’s son, who witnessed the shooting, came to her door asking for help, per newson6.

Sara had been granted a protective order against her husband last month, which he violated on Thursday night, police said. According to court records, she had also filed a protective order against him in 2021.

Sara, who went by Sara Gilson, worked as a hairstylist. She was also a TikTok influencer, and used the platform to sell clothes and jewelry.

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A GoFundMe has been launched to help Sara’s children.