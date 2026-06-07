Saratoga Springs fire: Eagle Mountain in Utah sees smoke from massive blaze; check evacuation, map as scary pics emerge

A vegetation fire dubbed the Saratoga Fire broke out in Utah on Saturday. The blaze was 5 miles west of Mahogany St & Roman Street, there, as per WatchDuty. Smoke from the fire could be seen from the nearby city, Eagle Mountain, which is about 11.2 miles (18 km) away.

A vegetation fire broke out in Saratoga Springs, Utah, and an advisory was issued in Eagle Mountain as well. (X/@stephendethloff)

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The fire is at 2 acres at the time of writing, and WatchDuty has described it as rapidly moving. Resources at the scene are now focusing on structure protection, as per the site that tracks fire outbreaks across the US.

Eagle Mountain's government issued a statement and shared a photo of the fire. They wrote “Unified Fire Authority crews are currently responding to a wildfire located south of Silverlake and west of the Saratoga Springs Temple. At this time, no structures are threatened and no evacuations are necessary. For the safety of emergency personnel and the public, we kindly ask residents to avoid the area and allow crews space to work.”

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{{^usCountry}} Saratoga Springs Fire Rescue wrote “There is a brush fire on the north side of Lake Mountain west of the LDS Temple. We will provide updates and more information here as they become available.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saratoga Springs Fire Rescue wrote “There is a brush fire on the north side of Lake Mountain west of the LDS Temple. We will provide updates and more information here as they become available.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Saratoga Springs also issued a Level 3 evacuation order for Mahogany Street, which means people have to leave immediately. Meanwhile, one person shared a map, pinpointing where the fire is burning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saratoga Springs also issued a Level 3 evacuation order for Mahogany Street, which means people have to leave immediately. Meanwhile, one person shared a map, pinpointing where the fire is burning. {{/usCountry}}

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“South of Ridley's, West of the temple,” they observed.

Saratoga Springs fire: Scary visuals and reactions

Several people shared photos of the Saratoga Springs fire both on Facebook and X.

“We live in Silverlake. We went outside and I now smell like i have been camping. Everyone stay safe!,” one person wrote. Others noted that the wind speed was high and said “This wind is not helping.” Yet another added “Seems to be spreading...”.

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Photos showed smoke visible from a distance.

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Many other photos showed the intensity of the blaze.

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On X a person wrote “Massive fire in Eagle Mountain? This started about 5 minutes ago, fire trucks haven’t gotten to it yet and doesn’t look like they know how. Very very close to homes.” You can see the photos they shared here.

Another added “Saratoga Springs Fire. Lots of Tumbleweeds.” You can see the photo here. Another person shared a photo where smoke could be seen from Jubilee Drive in Saratoga Springs. You can see the picture here.

An individual also shared photos from a distance and noted “Brush fire in the hills around Saratoga Springs”. The photos can be seen here.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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