Savannah Guthrie breaking down between commercial breaks at ‘Today’ show amid search for Nancy, ‘She’s gotten emotional’

Savannah Guthrie has been tearing up off-camera at the ‘Today’ show amid the search for her missing mother Nancy Guthrie, Page Six has been told. Savannah has appeared poised and professional on camera ever since she returned to the show.

Savannah Guthrie breaking down between commercial breaks at ‘Today’ show amid search for Nancy(savannahguthrie/Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“She’s gotten emotional between commercial breaks,” a source told the outlet, adding that Savannah has to quickly compose herself before the cameras start rolling again.

“Sometimes a fan will say something sweet to her, whether that is a guest or a sign from a fan outside that makes her feel touched,” the source further said, adding that such emotions are “expected.”

‘Important to her to put one foot in front of the other and keep going’

A second insider told the outlet that “everyone” has been marveling at the “strength and bravery” Savannah brings every day even in such a tough phase of her life.

“It’s never going to be ‘business as usual’ for her, but it’s important to her to put one foot in front of the other and keep going,” the insider said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Staff and cast of the show have reportedly all been supporting Savannah as she navigates the grief. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Staff and cast of the show have reportedly all been supporting Savannah as she navigates the grief. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “Jenna Bush is a source of comfort to her,” said the source. “She leans on Jenna a lot.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Jenna Bush is a source of comfort to her,” said the source. “She leans on Jenna a lot.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Monday’s episode of ‘Today’, Savannah said that she will be hosting a new “Wordle” game show alongside the project’s executive producer, Jimmy Fallon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday’s episode of ‘Today’, Savannah said that she will be hosting a new “Wordle” game show alongside the project’s executive producer, Jimmy Fallon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I’m so happy it’s you — we were looking for the perfect host for this,” Fallon said. “We needed someone who looks like they play Wordle, someone who knows how to run a show. We did the pilot, and you were amazing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’m so happy it’s you — we were looking for the perfect host for this,” Fallon said. “We needed someone who looks like they play Wordle, someone who knows how to run a show. We did the pilot, and you were amazing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Savannah admitted in an interview that Wordle had been a point of connection between her and Nancy, according to the New York Times.

Read More | What makes Nancy Guthrie's disappearance unusual? Explaining how the case differs from other missing person cases

“It’s strange to get up and do the ‘Today’ show every day, and it’s strange to say that I’m going to do a game show when your heart is broken,” she said. “Nothing about that has changed, and it’s not easy. But I’m determined to put one foot in front of the other. And this is a joyous thing.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Savannah, on May 10, paid an emotional Mother’s Day tribute to her missing mom, posting a reel featuring touching moments with Nancy, as well as family members including her grandchildren and Savannah’s siblings.

Savannah captioned the post, “mother, daughter, sister, Nonie - we miss you with every breath. We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON