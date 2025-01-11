Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Search for Briton missing in Dolomites continues as friend shares fears

PA_Media |
Jan 11, 2025 08:24 PM IST

A university friend of missing Aziz Ziriat said: ‘There is an acceptance among us that it’s not going to be good news.’

A close friend of a British hiker who has been missing in the Dolomites for more than a week said “there is an acceptance that it won’t be good news” as the search to find him continues. Sam Harris, 35, and Aziz Ziriat, 36, both from London, had not been heard from since January 1. The body of Mr Harris was found in the Passo di Conca area on Wednesday, rescuers said. Joe Stone, a university friend of Mr Ziriat, told the PA news agency that authorities are “trying everything” to find the 36-year-old who has now been missing for 10 days. “There is an acceptance among us that it’s not going to be good news,” Mr Stone said on Saturday. “But it would be really nice to find him and be put out of this limbo.” The pair’s last known location had been a mountain hut called Casina Dosson, close to the town of Tione Di Trento, near Riva Del Garda on Lake Garda. Italy’s National Alpine Cliff and Cave Rescue Corps said on Saturday that the search for Mr Ziriat, who works for Crystal Palace’s charity Palace For Life, resumed at first light. Around 40 rescuers have been airlifted to high altitudes and are digging into the snow to search for Mr Ziriat in the area where Mr Harris’s body was found. On Wednesday, the alpine rescue service said ground teams had found a body in the area of Passo di Conca “sadly deceased, buried under the snow”. The rescue teams had been searching the area after tracking a “phone of one of the two mountaineers”. Palace For Life posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “We are aware of reports that the body of Sam Harris has been recovered. “We are devastated to receive this news and our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his loved ones. “No further information is currently available regarding the whereabouts of Aziz.” A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Friday: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in northern Italy and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Aziz Ziriat (left) and Sam Harris (right), who went missing in Italy’s Dolomite mountains (Family handout/PA)
Aziz Ziriat (left) and Sam Harris (right), who went missing in Italy’s Dolomite mountains (Family handout/PA)

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On