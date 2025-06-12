Search Search
Seattle riots: Protesters surround Federal Building, set dumpster on fire amid violent clashes| Videos

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 12, 2025 11:42 AM IST

Anti-ICE protesters surrounded the Seattle Federal Building on Wednesday and set a dumpster on fire. Protesters threw fireworks and rocks at officers.

Hundreds of anti-ICE protesters marched from Cal Anderson Park to the Seattle Federal Building on Wednesday evening, where tensions quickly escalated into violent confrontations with law enforcement.

Seattle police officers direct spray pepper at protesters gathered outside the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building, in Seattle, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP)
Seattle police officers direct spray pepper at protesters gathered outside the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building, in Seattle, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP)

At one point, demonstrators rolled a dumpster into an intersection and set it on fire. According to authorities, protesters near 3rd Avenue and Marion Street began throwing fireworks and rocks at officers, prompting police to issue a dispersal order.

 

In response, law enforcement allegedly deployed rubber bullets and used physical force in an effort to disperse the crowd.

Unconfirmed reports on social media suggest that the federal building was vandalized, with some claims of broken windows.

Videos from the scene show chaos unfolding as clashes broke out between protesters and Seattle police.

There have also been reports of looting in nearby areas, though these remain unverified at this time.

Also Read: Downtown Los Angeles to see second night of curfew amid Trump crackdown

Mayor Bruce Harrell Issues Statement

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell urged protesters to remain peaceful, as violent clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement erupted in Los Angeles last week following a series of ICE raids.

“The Trump administration’s actions in Los Angeles are an extreme and egregious overreach of federal authority meant to escalate tensions and distract from his failures to live up to the promises he hasn’t delivered on. We disagree with Trump’s ICE policy of mass deportations that has already been on full display in American communities with arrests, detentions, and deportations often occurring in violation of due process," he wrote.

“Seattle strongly supports the First Amendment rights of our residents, and we encourage residents to stand up for their values peacefully. There is no room for violence. Violence and property damage are exactly what Trump wants to spin his false narrative of our city. My administration is working closely with SPD to ensure adequate preparations and staffing for any demonstrations.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
