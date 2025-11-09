Senate vote: How many Democratic votes do Republicans need to end the shutdown?

Senators met for a rare Saturday session, with no indications of an impending breakthrough, with the goal of ending the government shutdown. Senate Majority Leader John Thune responds to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer(AP)

The chamber is scheduled to meet again on Sunday after adjourning early on Saturday night. The Senate will keep meeting until the government reopens, Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters after the session ended today.

In the thick of a lingering government shutdown, Senate Republicans must secure at least seven Democratic votes if they are to end the impasse without rewriting Senate rules.

Holding 53 seats in the 100-member chamber, the GOP cannot clear the 60-vote threshold from the filibuster rule on funding legislation without reaching across party lines.

What is the vote math?

The Senate’s filibuster rule is fundamental to the stalemate, which requires 60 votes to advance most legislation, including government-funding bills.

While Republicans control a majority, they must still persuade seven or more Democrats to support a continuing resolution (CR) to reopen the government.

Despite repeated attempts, the Senate has failed to pass a bipartisan deal to end the shutdown. The Guardian reported, Republicans rejected Democratic leader Chuck Schumer's plan, demanding a one-year extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies in exchange for their support.

According to Reuters, Senate Majority Leader John Thune has maintained his position in protecting the filibuster. Hence, that leaves Republicans scrambling for Democratic votes.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has renewed calls on Truth Social to eliminate the filibuster altogether, urging Republicans to invoke the so-called “nuclear option.” But many GOP senators remain wary of changing a rule that could later constrain their own majority.

What are the options?

Republicans have three paths:

1. Secure the seven Democratic votes,

2. Negotiate policy concessions to attract Democratic support, or

3. Attempt procedural reform of the filibuster

The Senate’s 53-47 split gives Republicans formal control, but the 60-vote guardrail renders that majority effectively incomplete.

The nation's governance will continue to remain in hold without the fulfilment of the filibuster.