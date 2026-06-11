Senators propose investing $1.5 trillion from social security trust fund in stocks. Is it safe?

Social Security in the U.S. is spending more money than it is getting from payroll taxes, which is creating a serious funding gap in the system. The main trust fund that supports Social Security is expected to run out of money by 2032, which is just about six years away, raising concerns about future payments.

Social security shortfall

New proposal suggests investing $1.5 trillion Social Security trust fund in stocks. (Pixabay/Image for representational purposes.)(Pixabay)

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If the trust fund becomes empty, benefits will not stop completely, but they will be cut immediately by about 7%, and could fall by up to 23% in later years, as reported by Investopedia.

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Policymakers have two main traditional options to fix this problem: either increase payroll taxes or reduce retirement benefits, but both choices are very unpopular with voters and politicians. Because of this political difficulty, lawmakers are exploring new ideas, including a proposal by Senators Bill Cassidy and Tim Kaine to invest part of the $1.5 trillion trust fund in the stock market, as per the report by Investopedia.

Stock market investment plan

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{{^usCountry}} This plan suggests investing the trust fund in stocks for about 75 years, similar to how some pension systems in Canada and other U.S. retirement programs already invest in markets. Under the proposal, Social Security would temporarily borrow about $1.5 trillion from the U.S. Treasury to keep paying benefits while the money is invested for long-term growth. Later, as the program continues, it may need to borrow an additional $25.1 trillion to keep paying benefits and then repay this debt after 75 years using investment returns. Long term growth forecast {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This plan suggests investing the trust fund in stocks for about 75 years, similar to how some pension systems in Canada and other U.S. retirement programs already invest in markets. Under the proposal, Social Security would temporarily borrow about $1.5 trillion from the U.S. Treasury to keep paying benefits while the money is invested for long-term growth. Later, as the program continues, it may need to borrow an additional $25.1 trillion to keep paying benefits and then repay this debt after 75 years using investment returns. Long term growth forecast {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A research analysis from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College says that even in good conditions, stock market ups and downs make this plan risky and uncertain, as stated by Investopedia report. If the market returns about 6.5% per year (real return), the fund could grow to around $30.6 trillion after 75 years, which might cover the debt and leave about $4 trillion extra {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A research analysis from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College says that even in good conditions, stock market ups and downs make this plan risky and uncertain, as stated by Investopedia report. If the market returns about 6.5% per year (real return), the fund could grow to around $30.6 trillion after 75 years, which might cover the debt and leave about $4 trillion extra {{/usCountry}}

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However, simulations show bad outcomes are more likely in many cases, with the plan failing to fully repay the debt in 64 out of 100 scenarios, and lower returns like 4% leading to a huge shortfall. The report by Investopedia also highlights that the researchers warn that heavy government borrowing could raise interest rates and weaken returns, but they say a mixed plan of raising payroll taxes by 3.82% and investing 40% in stocks can help keep the system stable long-term.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Durva More ...Read More Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter. Read Less

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